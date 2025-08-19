Grove City Information | September/October 2025

Mayor’s Message

Step Into the Story: A Walking Tour Through Town Center History

Downtown Grove City is where charm meets history – and I’m inviting you to take a walk through it all.

This fall, we’re launching something special: the Grove City History Hike. It’s a self-guided walking tour through the Town Center highlighting some of our community’s most storied buildings.

The journey brings our rich local stories to life in a fresh, interactive way. Whether you’ve lived here for decades or are visiting for the first time, I think you’ll find something to love. This project is designed to be both informative and fun – a blend of technology and storytelling that honors the people, places and pivotal moments that helped shape our community.

And the best part? It’s simple. All you need is a smartphone and a bit of curiosity. Just scan one of the QR codes placed at key landmarks along the Broadway corridor, and you’ll be instantly transported into the past through short audio clips, historic photos, maps and more.

Wherever you’re headed to in Town Center, the History Hike is there – ready to turn everyday moments into meaningful discoveries. It’s a local history lesson that feels like a casual conversation with the past, and all part of the present-day charm of our city.

We’re starting with eight locations this fall, including some of our most iconic sites:

Plank’s on Broadway, the city’s oldest commercial building and former hotel

Little Theatre Off Broadway, still home to lively community productions

Elias White House, a beautifully preserved piece of Grove City’s architectural history

This is just the beginning. With more than 20 stops planned in total, we’ll continue rolling out new sites and stories over time – inviting you to come back, explore more and deepen your connection to Grove City with each visit.

What makes this experience so special to me is how seamlessly it fits into everyday life. There’s no need to plan ahead, carve out extra time or book a tour. Just take a few minutes here and there – it’s perfect for a quick outing with the kids, a spontaneous stop with out-of-town guests or even a quiet moment of your own.

So, the next time you’re in the Town Center, look for the History Hike signs. Scan a code, listen in and take a walk through time. Because here in Grove City, every corner has a story – and they’re just waiting to be heard.

Richard L. “Ike” Stage

City News

The Purple Heart Memorial Walk

Where Grove City’s gratitude lives on

In Grove City, honoring military heroes isn’t limited to one day a year – it’s built into the City’s landscape. It’s how the community remembers, reflects and stays connected to the courage, resilience and sacrifice of those who served.

Nowhere is that more evident than at Henceroth Park, home to the Purple Heart Memorial Walk and other solemn tributes to military service members. These spaces don’t just honor history – they make certain it’s never forgotten.

Grove City: A Purple Heart City

Grove City is proud to be designated as a Purple Heart City, a national honor that reflects the community’s deep respect for the sacrifices of our nation’s combat-wounded veterans. This designation is part of the Military Order of the Purple Heart’s Purple Heart Trail, which connects communities across the country committed to honoring the service and sacrifice of Purple Heart recipients.

As a Purple Heart City, Grove City pledges to recognize and support these heroes not just through monuments and memorials, but through ongoing public awareness, education and ceremony. It’s a formal way of saying what the community feels every day: we are grateful, and we will never forget.

A heartfelt tribute at Henceroth Park

Tucked away at 2075 Mallow Ln., the Purple Heart Memorial Walk offers a quiet, sacred space to honor those wounded or killed in action, or who lost their lives due to service-related injuries or illness. The crushed-rock path is shaped like a heart and lined with trees, each planted in memory of a military or first responder hero – a living symbol of courage and remembrance.

When the Walk was originally dedicated in 2017, it included 19 trees. But it was never meant to be static. As historical records and personal stories continue to surface, the memorial grows and trees are added. There are now 29 trees along the Walk.

A place to reflect, a time to remember

Visitors are encouraged to visit the Purple Heart Walk and stroll the loop at their own pace, pausing to read the markers and reflect beneath the shade of the trees. It’s a peaceful, powerful experience – a reminder of lives lost and legacies that live on.

Each year on National Purple Heart Day – Aug. 7 at 10 a.m., Grove City hosts a Purple Heart Day Ceremony at the park, with remarks and personal tributes. The ceremony coincides with the city’s stirring Flags for Heroes – a five-day display of full-size American flags, each one representing someone memorialized along the Walk, standing tall and illuminated throughout the week.

A connection beyond Grove City

Many of the individuals commemorated at Henceroth Park are enrolled in the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, located in New Windsor, New York. The Hall preserves the stories of service members from every branch of the military and every American conflict – ensuring their sacrifices are remembered through generations and across the country.

Enrollment in the Hall connects local remembrance to a national narrative – confirming these heroes are not only honored here at home but are forever part of our country’s enduring history.

Grove City makes a point to honor its heroes by speaking their names each year, planting trees in their memory, dedicating monuments and memorials, and so much more. All in an effort to ensure their stories live on – in the parks, in the hearts of residents and across the nation.

Council Corner

You don’t have to go to college

There are many high paying careers available without going to college. And even better news, the Grove City Higher Education Investment Program will assist with tuition, books and tools. These careers are available right here, at the South Western Career Academy (SWCA) in the South Western City School District. Some of the courses offered include automotive technologies, electrical trades, engineering technologies, welding and manufacturing, heating ventilation and cooling, as well as healthcare fields such as nursing, medical assisting and dental technologies.

Did you know these jobs are in high demand? According to Ohio’s Top Jobs, in central Ohio there are an estimated 3,000 openings for electricians, welders, HVAC and broadband technicians. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an eight percent growth in employment opportunities for nursing assistants by 2029, which is faster than the average for all occupations. Students completing their education at SWCA will receive industry credentials and/or a certificate outlining the skills mastered throughout each course. The adult hub education program at SWCA has more than 75 percent placement success into a high wage position for participants who have completed courses.

So, you don’t have to go to college to land a high paying job. Parents, this is great information to review with your young adults as they prepare to exit high school. For adults who are underemployed or looking to change careers, this is a fantastic opportunity. Visit the SWCA website at www.swca.swcsd.us.

You can get more information about the Grove City Higher Education Investment Program online at bit.ly/gcoHEIP. College and trade certification scholarships are available through the HEIP. The trade awards can be used by recipients to pay for items often found to be barriers for some students, such as tools and other materials necessary to perform the job.

Individuals applying for an HEIP scholarship must be Grove City residents attending classes within 70 miles of City Hall and agree to participate in community service hours. The community service element provides recipients with an opportunity to give back to their community while experiencing all the wonderful events and services the City has to offer.

We are proud to offer these scholarships to our residents and look forward to your participation.

Randy Holt

Council Member, Ward 2