Grove City holiday helpers spread cheer through philanthropy

As the holiday season arrives, Grove City comes alive with more than just twinkling lights and festive markets – it glows with generosity. From toy drives and tree raffles, to pancake breakfasts and coat collections, the city’s local organizations, service clubs and businesses rally together to support those in need. For Grove City, the season isn’t just about celebration – it’s about community, compassion and small acts of kindness that make the holidays a little bit brighter for everyone.

Porta Pots for Tots Toy Drive

Expand Trucker Jons Scott shows off the success of the first Pots for Tots Toy Drive.

Among the many efforts making spirits bright this year is a unique initiative led by Kerri Scott, whose deluxe portable washroom company, Trucker Jons, brings compassion to the season with its Porta Pots for Tots Toy Drive.

Last year, Scott partnered with the Finland Guardian Group, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing resources for kinship families in the Columbus area. After the success of the 1st Annual Porta Pots for Tots Toy Drive, in which seven portable washrooms were filled to the top with donated toys, Scott is determined to make the second fundraiser even bigger and better.

“We are looking to hopefully double that this year,” Scott says. “We will be getting more partners involved and, perhaps, host it in the Short North, so we’re excited. It’s all for the children.”

This year’s toy drive is tentatively scheduled for the second week of December.

Pots for Tots isn’t the only way Scott gives back to the community, however, as she firmly believes in making a difference in the lives of those her business serves. Scott utilizes Trucker Jons as a vehicle to give back by deliberately servicing charitable events and organizations such as the Central Ohio Kidney Walk, National FFA Organization, Aladdin Shriners, the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Gahanna and United Way.

“Community impact is very important to me,” Scott says. “I don’t want to just drop my portable washrooms. I want to be involved in these communities… Whether that’s being present at a construction site while my units are out there, or providing my units for (events such as) Little League football games.”

About Trucker Jons

Expand Ella Jay Kerri Scott

After spending seven years working as a truck driver, Scott noticed a pattern – a lack of clean restrooms, resources and amenities for truckers on the road. To help address that problem, she founded Trucker Jons in March of 2024.

Trucker Jons is unique not only due to its brightly-colored units and sanitation standards, but also in its reach and its ambitions.

Alongside the trucking community, Trucker Jons is designed for construction site workers, event attendees and all travelers alike, with the licensing to serve nine counties across the state. Looking to elevate its services further, the business plans to soon offer washroom trailers with luxury amenities such as a shower, a mounted TV, a vending machine with toiletries and even a washer and dryer. According to Scott, the business will also be expanding its services in the sanitation and trash receiving sector.

In its first year – originally a one-woman, one-truck show – Trucker Jons has doubled its equipment, more than tripled its units and significantly expanded its workforce.

“I’m very excited about the tremendous growth we’ve seen, as well as about where we’re going,” says Scott. “Most importantly, I want to celebrate my customers.”

Season of sharing

× Expand Aladdin Shrine

Pots for Tots is just one example of how Grove City embraces the spirit of giving during the holidays. Across town, many local groups organize their own traditions of generosity.

Red vs. Blue Christmas Toy Drive

Expand City of Grove City

Running alongside the Mistletoe Market is the annual Heart of Grove City Fire versus Police toy collection and competition. The Jackson Township Fire Department’s Firefighters for Kids program and the Cram the Cruiser event hosted by the Grove City Division of Police team up for a friendly competition in the name of bringing the community together through festive giving.

Wide Open Hearts: Saturday with Santa and Mrs. Claus

This year, Grove City nonprofit Wide Open Hearts is partnering with Bags of Hope to collect unopened toy donations during its Saturday with Santa and Mrs. Claus event. Attendees can also enjoy vendors, concessions, raffles, cookie decorating, ornament making, photos with Santa and more.

Grove City Lions Club Gives Back

During the holiday season, the Grove City Lions Club stays busy with fundraisers. Its annual pancake breakfast fundraises for nonprofits and provides free vision screenings for children.The club also regularly donates Christmas care kits and Lego boxes to children in pediatric cancer wards, bakes Christmas cookies for veterans and hosts winter coat drives to collect jackets, hats, gloves, socks and more for those in need. The club always welcomes new volunteers.

Aladdin Shrine FEZtival of Trees

At this annual event, the Aladdin Shrine Center gives away 35 fully-decorated, sponsored Christmas trees with gifts underneath them. Attendees can enjoy musical performances, ornament decorating, pictures with Santa, food and cookies.

Grove City Community Club Tree Lighting Dinner

This traditional fundraiser takes place on the first Friday in December and offers cozy, festive meals, complete with homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls, dessert and drinks.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.