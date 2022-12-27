Grove City High School student Esther-Faith Henn shares her passion for track and field

Among the ranks of the Grove City High School (GCHS) Greyhounds’ track and field team is a student who mirrors the athleticism and speed of the school’s mascot. Esther-Faith Henn, a junior at GCHS, has cemented herself as a superstar not only on her school’s team, but across the state of Ohio.

As a sophomore, Henn qualified for the state tournament for the second time in her career. During the meet, which took place on June 3 and 4 last year, Henn medaled in all three of her events in the girls’ seated division. She placed third in the 800-meter race with a time of 3:20.79, second place in the 400-meter race at 1:47.07 and won the gold medal in the 100-meter race at 23.01 seconds.

Despite her impressive showing, Henn isn’t slowing down. Her goals for the upcoming season are simple:

“I want to get another gold besides the one I got last year, make more friends and train with them,” Henn says.

The track team began indoor training at the end of November and will continue training outdoors in February. Right now, Henn is focused on improving her 800-meter time.

To further build endurance, Henn says she trains “ladders,” or drills that start by running a short distance with a longer break and gradually increase the distance while decreasing the rest time. Then, she does the drill backward, going back down the “ladder.”

Not all of Henn’s track and field goals relate to personal record times, endurance and competition, however.

“One of my favorite memories was meeting my friend. She was a freshman last year and she’s awesome. I’m going to train with her and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” she says.

Alongside building strong relationships on the field and setting new personal records, Henn also loves simply training and practice.

“It actually feels really good. I keep forgetting how good it feels to do laps around that track,” she says.

Esther-Faith Henn shares how she stays healthy and ready to perform

“On the way to a meet we have a playlist that we made of songs that we find that hype us up, and then we have a cooldown playlist for afterwards. In the days leading up to the meet, we do breathing and calming exercises before.”

“I eat a lot of food that is meant to strengthen muscles; … noodles because of the potassium and starch, potatoes, meat and rice because of the protein in them, and sugar. It gets you hyped up and full of energy, then you get the sugar crash right after.”

“Don’t let anybody tell you no. I’ve had that a lot and I’ve proven a lot of people wrong. … Keep doing what you are doing. If it’s what you love, you just do it.”

