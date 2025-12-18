Grove City High School graduate becomes first student to attend The Juilliard School

Connor Chaffin grew up with an active family. They supported whatever inspired him, though none of them had exposed him to classical music.

But one day, Chaffin discovered classical music was his passion. He tried one instrument, then another. A few ambitious years later, he now lives in New York City, playing and studying the bassoon on a full-ride scholarship.

“The challenge drew me to (bassoon),” Chaffin says. “I’m still fascinated by it.”

Discovering his passion

Expand Jason Graham

In elementary school, music classes intrigued him more than his peers. Chaffin also enjoyed watching musical television shows such as The Voice and American Idol as a child.

“I think a lot of it has to do with fate,” Chaffin says. “My love for music has always been there.”

A sixth-grade orchestra elective truly sparked Chaffin’s interest. Almost all his friends had joined it that year, and he knew of the high school band’s positive reputation, so he gave the class a chance. He spent half the year excelling on the saxophone, but was approached by his teacher offering the bassoon as a specialty around Christmas time.

“To this day, I have no idea what caused me to take a sign-up sheet,” Chaffin says. “Then, I got to watch a guest demonstration of the bassoon, and I loved its sound and look.”

Throughout his musical journey, Chaffin also devoted himself to pickleball. He participated in tournaments during the pandemic, but after realizing how much the bassoon meant to him, he made it his focus.

“I used to be serious about pickleball, but I was told when it comes to music that ‘If you can see yourself doing something else, do it, because this isn’t an easy thing to do,’” Chaffin says.

Grove City High School Band Director Jason Graham encouraged Chaffin to pursue his talent. Graham featured Chaffin in a state competition show, granting him a solo at a statewide music conference and exposing him to extracurricular ensembles.

Graham helped Chaffin and his parents see the bassoon as more than a hobby. Chaffin’s mother, Andrea, eventually bought him a professional bassoon so he could chase his dream.

“Connor knew his goals in high school and just kept moving,” Andrea says. “I could tell it's what he was born to do.”

Honing his craft

Expand Connor Chaffin Chaffin and Sturdevant

Committed to his instrument, Chaffin studied under the Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s principal bassoonist, Betsy Sturdevant. Between lessons, Chaffin sent Sturdevant practice videos for her to analyze and returned with questions, a productive habit none of her previous students ever showed.

“He had an unusual capacity for learning and could keep producing results,” Sturdevant says. “Connor has a winning personality.”

Chaffin served as a field commander starting his sophomore year, a role typically reserved for upperclassmen, where he played saxophone until graduation while also studying the bassoon on the side. In that role, Graham witnessed his strong leadership skills and how he set a positive example for other band members.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Connor will eventually have a lead role in a symphony, because he cares so much,” Graham says. “His work ethic makes him probably the best student bassoonist in the country.”

While considering post-graduation plans, Chaffin talked with Graham about various music programs, but emphasized The Juilliard School. Although the cost seemed daunting, Chaffin submitted two rounds of video and essay applications. In March, Juilliard invited him to an in-person audition.

Juilliard accepted Chaffin a month after he auditioned. The news came to him at the airport while arriving home from a spring break trip to Hawaii.

“I’ll never forget the moment,” Chaffin says. “I immediately broke down, which is not typical for me.”

The college also rewarded him with the prestigious Kovner Fellowship for his potential for leadership in the field which will cover the full estimated cost of attendance. With a free college experience on the horizon, Chaffin moved for the first time in his life all the way to NYC.

Life as a musician

Expand Andrea Chaffin

In his cohort of 12 students, Chaffin is one of only two undergraduates. He practices the bassoon for a handful of hours each day and centers himself each morning by making reeds.

Along with using his stipend to explore the city, Chaffin attends philharmonic shows about once a week. His current mentor Judith LeClair, who Sturdevant considers “the best bassoonist in the world,” is the principal bassoonist in the New York Philharmonic and extends free tickets to Chaffin and even chances to observe rehearsals.

“That’s even better than the concerts,” Chaffin says. “It’s such a crucial part of my education.”

When not focused on the bassoon, he returns to pickleball for exercise and to remind himself of home.

Chaffin dreams of performing as a first chair in a professional orchestra, and imagines himself passing down his knowledge to other collegiate bassoonists.

“Teaching is inevitable for what I want to do because it teaches you more about yourself,” Chaffin says. “My career in 10 years will probably be multi-faceted.”

Evan Che Stefanik is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.