Grove City Gift Guide 2022

Coffee Break Pottery

$48 - Santa Platter

A locally-owned business, Coffee Break Pottery is the perfect place to spend time with your loved ones as you paint your own ceramic masterpiece. Paint your own ornaments to hang on the tree at home.

Grove Sheek Boutique

$32 - Black Ohio Hoodie

www.grovesheekboutique.com

Grove Sheek Boutique sells trending fits alongside hand-picked accessories and skin care products. Pick up a free sample of freshly brewed coffee and find the perfect game day hoodie to cheer on the Bucks.

Capital City Cakes

$2.75-$5 - Assorted Pastries

www.capitalcitycakesoh.com

A family-owned and operated business, Capital City Cakes offers award-winning cakes and pastries to satisfy any sweet tooth. Celebrate the holidays by bringing home a selection of cupcakes, such as raspberry and buckeye, or take home a variety of mega brownies.

Transcend Coffee + Roastery

$18 - Costa Rica Coffee Beans

www.facebook.com/TranscendCoffeeGC

What better way to celebrate the holidays than with a warm cup of coffee? Grab a pound of freshly ground beans for your loved ones. We recommend the Costa Rica blend for a light and smooth cup.

Plum Run Winery

$25-$50 - Holiday Gift Basket

www.plumrunwinery.com

Plum Run Winery’s holiday gift baskets are an easy choice for the wine lover in your life. The goodies in each basket change according to the season, and be sure to bring home a bottle of Scioto Red or Blackberry as a sweet treat.

Columbus Keto Treats

$40 - Lemon Berry Cake

www.columbusketotreats.com

With an entire menu of keto-friendly and gluten-free desserts with sugar-free options, this bakery offers pastries for everyone. Customize a cake to celebrate the season. We recommend the lemon berry cake with buttercream icing.

The Look on Broadway

$26 - Candles and Cream Lotion Candle

www.facebook.com/thelookonbroadway

Owned by a mother and daughter duo, this chic boutique is home to the latest trends and scents. For a unique holiday gift, bring home the lotion candle, which turns to lotion as it burns.

The Garden Bar

Prices vary - Gift Cards

thegardenbar-101739.square.site

The Garden Bar prides itself on quick and healthful house-made meals, from warm sandwiches and wraps to smoothie bowls and made-to-order pressed juice. Send a gift card to a loved one and give the gift of a home-cooked meal away from home.

Strawser’s Ice Cream Pop & Candy Shop

Prices vary - Assorted Candy

www.wtfloats.com

With candy from Germany, England, Canada, Australia and, of course, the U.S., as well as more than 180 different kinds of pop, there are plenty of unique stocking stuffers to be found at Strawser’s.

Skylarks Toys & Comics

Prices vary - Vintage Comic Books

www.facebook.com/GroveCitysCoolestStore

With action figures, board games, Funko Pop! figures, an endless supply of vintage

comic books and so much more, you can find the perfect present for any child at heart at Skylarks.

The Farm Table on 62

$23 - 1803 Soy Candle

www.thefarmtableon62.com

Project Heartstrings

If you find yourself in an especially generous spirit this holiday season, consider giving to the Evans Center for Project Heartstrings. This gift drive delivers presents to homebound older adults around the community who may not have family purchasing gifts for them. Project Heartstrings is always looking for donations of items that older adults would enjoy, such as books, puzzles, slippers, blankets and non-perishable snacks. This is a great way to spread holiday cheer to your fellow Grove City residents! For more information, visit www.grovecityohio.gov or call the Evans Center at 614-277-1060.