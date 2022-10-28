Grove City Bookmarks | November/December 2022

Recommendations from Southwest Public Libraries — Grove City Library

Need a breather from holiday stress? Check out these recommendations from Grove City Library staff, featuring feel-good pick-me-ups, last-minute holiday inspiration, and stories that simply transport you to fantasy worlds or warmer climes.

My Drunk Kitchen Holidays! How to Savor and Celebrate the Year (nonfiction)

by Hannah Hart

In addition to more traditional holidays, be prepared to celebrate Middle Child Day, Love Our Children Day and Mental Health Day. This is a perfect combination of a cookbook and a feel-good storybook.

Duke, Actually (fiction)

by Jenny Holiday

A contemporary romance about a woman who has given up on love and a notorious aristocratic rake. Witty banter flies as these two find out their friendship might be the start of something more.

This Time Next Year (fiction)

by Sophie Cousens

Minnie Cooper knows her New Year’s birthday is unlucky because of Quinn Hamilton. A chance meeting at a New Year’s Eve party will change the next 12 months for both of them.

A Holly Jolly Diwali (fiction)

by Sonya Lalli

Type A Niki throws caution to the wind while attending Diwali, the festival of lights, and starts building a surprisingly deep connection with the free-spirited Sameer. When Niki gets an exciting new job offer, she has to decide between being practical and being bold.

One Italian Summer (fiction)

by Rebecca Serle

After her mother passes away, a grief-stricken Katy decides to go on their pre-planned trip to Italy, a trip that changed her mom’s life so many years ago. While there she reconnects with her mother in an unexpected way while embarking on her own journey of self-discovery.

The Lost Summers of Newport (fiction)

by Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig and Karen White

A family saga set in a Newport mansion is told in three time periods: 1899, 1957 and 2019. As the stories unfold, the lives of three women in each time period review their connection.

Dark Lord of Derkholm

by Diana Wynne Jones

Dark Lord of Derkholm takes classic fantasy novel tropes and turns them upside-down. The adventuring pilgrims cause problems all throughout the realm, but this year Derk has been assigned to be Dark Lord, and he is completely unsuitable. Hilarious and engaging, this story can appeal to any age group.

The Lightning Thief (juvenile fiction)

by Rick Riordan

This is the first book in the Percy Jackson series, and it twists in Greek myths while telling something new. You can't help but root for Percy and his friends as they try to untangle predicaments with immortals.

“Want more recommendations? Give us a call or visit www.swpl.org and explore NoveList Plus and NoveList K-8 Plus, online readers’ advisories featuring both fiction and nonfiction. Access via the ‘Resources’ tab, ‘Books & Literature’ section.”