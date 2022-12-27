Grove City Bookmarks | January/February 2023

Recommendations from Southwest Public Libraries — Grove City Library

Need a breather from holiday stress? Check out these recommendations from Grove City Library staff, featuring feel-good pick-me-ups, last-minute holiday inspiration, and stories that simply transport you to fantasy worlds or warmer climes.

My Mess is a Bit of a Life: Adventures in Anxiety

by Georgia Pritchett

A hilarious, yet painfully honest, exploration of Pritchett overcoming her anxiety in all stages of her life. You’ll be laughing alongside Pritchett and all her self-deprecating moments, while also empathizing with her heartfelt vulnerability in this memoir.

Budgeting 101: From Getting Out of Debt and Tracking Expenses to Setting Financial Goals and Building Your Savings, Your Essential Guide to Budgeting

by Michele Cagan, CPA

This beginner-friendly book on budgeting shows you how to create a livable budget, reduce your debt, and set personal financial goals.

Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times

by Katherine May

A beautifully written book that explores the ways we can care for and repair ourselves when life knocks us down.

Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before

by Dr. Julie Smith

The author uses her years as a clinical psychologist to provide an assortment of practical ways to combat anxiety, frustration, grief, and more.

When Breath Becomes Air

by Paul Kalanithi

A must-read story of a young neurosurgeon diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer. The author brings the reader into his journey through the emotional toll of his diagnosis and his transition from doctor to patient.

The Self-Care Solution: a Year of Becoming Happier, Healthier, and Fitter—One Month at a Time

by Jennifer Ashton, M.D., M.S.

Learn how to take charge of your life by making a few simple lifestyle changes. This book includes recipes, a two-week meal plan, and self-assessment tools to get you started.

The Craving Cure: Identify Your Craving Type to Activate Your Natural Appetite Control

by Julia Ross

A look at the modern diet and how amino acids can fight cravings and brain fog.