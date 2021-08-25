Grove City well represented in BIA Parade of Homes

The 2021 BIA Parade of Homes has a new look, and there is no admission fee. The innovative format features 59 homes throughout central Ohio with several options in Grove City.

The scattered site format allows Parade visitors to experience multiple floor plans and home styles built by 20 builders. And, there are condominiums included as well as single family homes.

In Grove City, look for Parade entries from Epcon Communities, Fischer Homes, Maronda Homes, M/I Homes, PulteGroup and Rockford Homes, plus a virtual tour of a patio home entered by Trinity Homes. D.R. Horton is offering a single family home in nearby Commercial Point.

How it works

Go online to www.BIAParade.com or grab a copy of the Official Event Guide (produced for the BIA by CityScene Media Group which produces Discover Grove City Magazine) and map out your personal tour.

You choose where you want to tour, which homes you want to see and maps with locations for your convenience. The homes are available to tour virtually as well and links to the virtual tours will be available all year.

Make sure to check out the Dream Homes with stunning features including a luxury pool and more.