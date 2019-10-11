Gifts from the Grove

Gourmet Doughnuts

New in 2019, Dragon Donuts is bringing sweets to Grove City. All doughnuts are fresh and made to order. These elaborately decorated pastries are perfect for workplace gift exchanges or holiday parties. Mix and match a dozen classic, signature or customized doughnuts for $16.25. www.dragondonutshop.com

Beer for a Year

From a new merlot and Riesling to amazing beer clubs, Grove City Brewing Company and Plum Run Winery are your one-stop-shops for the craft beer enthusiast or local wine lover in your life. For $199, get your own Grove City Brewing crowler (smaller growler) that’s good for two fills a month. And don’t forget about the Mug Club! For $100 a year, receive a locally made 24-ounce mug that grants refills for the price of a 16-ounces fill-up. www.grovecitybrewery.com

Mistletoe Market

It’s back and cheerier than ever! Set for Dec. 7 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in Grove City’s Historic Town Center, the Mistletoe Market includes downtown shops along with an array of gift shop vendors at Plum Run Winery, Grove City Brewing Company and City Hall. www.heartofgrovecity.org

Athletic Awesomeness

From indoor activities such as batting cages and soccer to thrill-seeking adventures like rock-climbing and axe throwing, Kickmaster Athletic and Event Center is the perfect gift for those looking to get active during the colder months. Or, purchase a gift card and wait to play the footgolf course (think soccer meets golf) in the spring; 18 holes for $15 or nine holes for $10. www.kmeventcenter.com

Paintball Party

The only paintball park in the state open all year, LVL Up Sports Paintball Park sells gift cards for the adventure seekers in your life. Experience a variety of courses in wooded areas and difficult field deigns with customer made props. Nothing says cool like running through the snow and playing a fun, colorful game of paintball. www.lvlupsports.com

Bistro Special

From delicious bites to a gorgeous atmosphere, Cimi’s Bistro at Pinnacle better be on your holiday shopping list. Treat yourself and others with the Cimi’s Bistro at Pinnacle holiday gift card special. For every $100 you spend in gift cards, you'll receive a $20 gift certificate. www.cimisbistro.com

Getting Fit

Get ahead of the curve on a New Year’s resolution and treat yourself, a family member or friend to classes or a membership to the Grove City Orangetheory Fitness. Between its positive coaches, advanced science and cutting edge technology, this cardio-centric gym is the perfect gift for beginners or fitness gurus. grove-city.orangetheoryfitness.com

Gifts Four Paws

All pets deserve to look their best this holiday season! At Scruffy to Fluffy, a full staff offers personal attention to each pet that visits. Appointments in November and December comes with a $5 off deal for your next grooming. www.grovecitygroomer.com

Hometown Pride

The Grove City Area Convention and Visitors Center isn’t just for people on vacation. The Broadway storefront sells locally-made and Grove City-proud products from T-shirts and selfie sticks to bookbags and foldable hammocks, these gifts will promote exploration and adventure.

Silver and Gold

Precision Jewelers is much more than engagement rings. With so many colored diamonds, necklaces and intricate rings, it’s easy to find a shining gift for any loved one.

Taste of Tradition

What’s Grove City without long-standing local favorite Plank’s on Broadway? Purchase a $25 gift card for friends and family to enjoy a cold pint and traditional dishes like handmade pizza.

Popular Presents

At Country Hearth Primitives, the popular booth Alma Apothecary & Textiles provides the perfect gift of fresh lotions and sprays along with chic clothing and vintage décor.

Fashionable Finds

After its recent expansion, The Farm Table on 62 offers more clothing and accessory options than ever before. Shop the stylish Lizzy James jewelry collection or Spartina 449 purse line for boutique treasures.

Cooking Delights

Broadway Fireplace & Décor is cooking up unique gift options with a large selection of fireplaces and grills, some of which can cook up not just steaks but cookies, pizzas and more.

Boutique Beauties

A new addition to the Grove City community, Grace & 62 is a blissful boutique featuring seasonal clothing and accessories, making it the perfect place to find something for fashionistas.

Candles Galore

The Chandler, a pour your own candle company, is heating up Grove City. Create the perfect candle for a significant other, give the gift of pouring a candle with a friend or purchase them pre-made at the downtown location.

Frames Forever

From custom framing to antique gifts and its mercantile hub, the Sommer House Gallery & Co. is a longtime favorite in Grove City and worth the stop on your holiday shopping endeavors.

But First, Coffee

The trendy and popular Transcend Coffee + Roastery is so much more than a cup of joe. Pick up fun gifts like its chemical caffeine T-shirt, the Brew Better Coffee at Home book or a gift card for any coffee lover.

Traditional Treasures

The recently relocated Dannette’s Floral Boutique blossoming with gift ideas. Find the perfect present in the shop’s holiday-themed room, filled with sparkling treasures and decorations.

Spa-tacular

After a recent expansion, J. Anthony’s Salon and Spa features more self-care treatments than ever before. Shop from scented soaps, skin care treatments, haircare products and more.