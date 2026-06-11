GCPD Therapy K9 Bo reporting for duty

Whether it’s a friendly cuddle or lending a paw during a time of need, the Grove City Police Department’s Therapy K9, Bo, is on the case.

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The Great Pyrenees was an addition to the department after Officer Patrick Shaw saw a need for deescalation.

Shaw, a school resource officer at Central Crossing High School and Bo’s handler, emphasizes the benefits of a therapy dog program, such as creating more opportunities for human connection.

Police therapy dogs are a fairly new idea in the state. Franklin County Sheriff’s Sergeant Darrah Metz trained and implemented the first therapy canine, Mattis K. Nine, in 2017. Since the introduction of Mattis, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department has started up a Crisis K9 Training Class for dogs and their handlers throughout the state and beyond.

“It’s something new and it takes a while to see the value in it,” Shaw says. “We get stuck on the (law) enforcement part, but what about the service part?”

This past March, Bo and Shaw attended Franklin County’s joint Crisis K9 training at the Ohio Police Officer Training Academy. The day consisted of training Police K9s from across Ohio to refresh their certification skills. Bo was tested on distractions, such as squeaky toys and drones, and got the opportunity to show off his athleticism on the agility course.

Bo’s beginnings

Expand GCPD Bo as a pup.

Shaw adopted Bo from a farm in Marysville, where he was the only male pup in a litter of Pyrenees, and quickly knew he was meant for something more.

“I thought there was something wrong with him, because he didn’t chew,” Shaw says. “He didn’t play with toys. He was just chill. That’s when I knew that (Bo) should be a therapy dog.”

With guidance and support from Metz, Shaw trained Bo and, after earning therapy dog certification, began volunteering his personal time to visit organizations throughout the community. Recognizing the positive impact the program could have locally, Shaw presented the idea of a Therapy K9 program to Department administrators.

Following approval and with the support of Police Chief Eric Scott, GCPD partnered with the South Western City School District, allowing Bo to accompany Shaw to Central Crossing. After completing the required certification process, Bo then officially joined the Division as the Department’s first Therapy K9.

“We’ve been rolling ever since,” Shaw says.

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Trading Comets for collars

At Central Crossing, Bo has become an alternative mascot to the high school. Shaw has been the school’s resource officer for eight years and says that until Bo came along, student connections were a rare occasion.

“Kids that never would approach me just because I’m in a uniform now approach me. We have relationships with kids I never had before,” Shaw says.

Shaw’s office has become a popular spot for students in their free time, knowing Bo is available if they need a moment to pause. Shaw says Bo has a way of sensing when someone is in distress and can provide a calming environment.

“When you’re stressed, a lot of kids don’t have the coping skills available from either lack of instruction at home or a bad environment at home, so they get their cortisol levels up and they don’t know how to control it,” Shaw says.

Students tend to stop in Shaw’s office during their study halls just to say hi or take a break from everyday tensions that high school can cause.

“They’ll just stay with (Bo) for 10 or 15 minutes and the cries turn into tears of joy and then laughter, and then they go back to class,” Shaw says.

Bo is a popular figure beyond the comfort of Shaw’s office. Bo can be seen frequenting the halls, stopping to roll on his back so each student can get a chance to rub his belly, and he has also attended prom, donning a black tux.

Beyond Bo

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Outside of patrolling the halls of Central Crossing, GCPD and Grove City Library host a special reading time called Books with Bo, which offers young residents a calming space and an opportunity to meet Bo. Since starting the program, the library sees almost 75 to 100 people attend just for a chance to pet Bo.

Shaw is working on growing the event by inviting other pups to join, as a way to ensure everyone can interact with a therapy dog and protect Bo from overstimulation. In March, they hosted a Goldilocks and the Three Bears event where two additional therapy dogs participated as bears.

Not only has Bo brought smiles, comfort and a calming presence to students, he has provided support to families during some of their most difficult moments. When requested and available, Bo has assisted during times of crisis, offering reassurance and a sense of peace to those facing emotional or traumatic situations.

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Bo’s gentle presence has become a source of comfort for many throughout the community, from laying on the sidewalk at farmers markets letting people pet him, to riding around on the Community Connections Cart in the Arts in the Alley parade.

Shaw said Bo has made a lasting impact both personally and professionally through the comfort and calm he brings to people when they need it most.

“I get calls and when you get to make a difference in someone’s life, you kind of remember those things, and I think he does that better than anybody,” Shaw says.

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Check out Bo's webpage for more: www.grovecityohio.gov/GCPBo.

Maggie Valentine is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.