GCHS senior stands out with her community involvement

Hoyt and her friend Ella Moscinski finished a 5K race for cross country.

Laney Hoyt never shies away from putting herself out there to give back to the community she holds dear. The 17-year-old senior at Grove City High School has a strong affinity for helping others, all while excelling in academics and volunteering with several organizations in the Grove City area.

Always eager to try new things, Hoyt participates in tons of social events and organizations, from helping with food banks to working the scoreboard during sports seasons. She regularly volunteers at Special Olympics Ohio, a not-for-profit sports organization based in Franklin County for athletes with disabilities, and is a volunteer for Grove City Parks and Recreation’s V.I.P. program.

“What inspired me to volunteer at Grove City Parks and Rec was one of my best friends,” Hoyt says. “She told me about this program where it’s all these different opportunities, and I wanted to try them all. She also got me to help out in the special needs room.”

One summer, she sat with children in an alleyway and used chalk to create artwork on the streets. Close to Christmas, she helps with arrangements for local children to get their picture taken with Santa Claus. Hoyt says her time volunteering has always been memorable since it enables her to branch out and constantly expand her social circle.

“I love kids and I love people, so meeting new people and talking to them is something I absolutely love doing,” Hoyt says.

Grove City Buddy Ball is one of the organizations that sparked her passion for working with special needs programs both inside and outside of high school. It inspired her to help organizations designed to support children on the autism spectrum by making cups out of clay and giving them away for any donations at the downtown Christmas parade every year. It also got her involved with SOAR, a group of children with disabilities who play basketball and do service projects together.

× Expand Hoyt helps out at special Olympics basketball game.

Hoyt is an active member of her high school student council, athletics, art groups and service learning projects. She is also on the school’s news team and has been a captain of the cross country team for two years.

“I love being involved for sure,” Hoyt says. “Freshman year I wasn’t as involved, I just did sports and kept good grades. I started doing a lot more by the end of freshman and sophomore year, and I’m really glad I did.”

This year, she’s involved in a lunch group where she plays board games with children with social challenges every Monday. On Fridays, she mentors Grove City’s high school freshmen to help them transition into high school more smoothly by having important discussions on topics like bullying and body positivity.

“I’m also big in the iBelieve Foundation,” Hoyt says. “It’s a leadership program where you attend a workshop every summer and get to meet a whole array of leaders and other great people.”

Hoyt adds that the program influenced her world view by challenging her to step out of her comfort zone and debate with people on several interesting topics. She sits with a new group of people each meal and listens to their ideas while broadening and challenging her own.

× Expand Hoyt gathers with her council at leadership camp to take pictures on the last day of camp.

Her post-graduation plans are definitely starting to take shape. She loves children and wants to be a pediatrician, and is thinking about minoring in bioengineering to pursue her love of math. At some point in her college career, she hopes to get involved in cancer research and apply for the Fulbright Program.

“The big colleges I’m looking at are (Ohio State), Cincinnati, Toledo and Miami. But I don’t know, it all depends,” Hoyt says.

Although she’s nervous for college, she’s excited to start the next phase in her life and see where her love of science, math and working with kids will lead her.

The gift of friendship

“I plan on giving a photo book to one of my best friends that just reminisces all of our high school memories together before we both leave for college,” Hoyt says.

