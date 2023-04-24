Fill your season with sun and smiles with these activities in Grove City

As school winds down and the sunscreen comes back out, Grove City is equipped with countless adventures for the family to enjoy together. Check out this calendar of ways to experience your sunny days to the fullest.

Week 1: Hike through the hills of nearby vast parks

What’s a better way to kick off the summer than wandering about central Ohio’s magnificent parks? Grab your fishing poles and head over to Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park’s serene streams or watch bison grazing the prairies. For hikers seeking longer trails, venture over to Scioto Grove Metro Park’s REI River Trail and its leisurely two-mile loop.

Week 2: Celebrate history through the Heritage Celebration

On June 10, stop by Century Village at Fryer Park off Orders Road to commemorate the city’s rich history. Don’t miss the reenactment unit from Grove City representing the 113th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, Company C, from the Civil War that originally mustered in at Camp Chase Oct. 24, 1862, and included soldiers from the Jackson Township.

Week 3: Grab your popcorn and head over to see Young Frankenstein

Caught with a rainy day or looking to take a break from the outdoors? Get your fix of local arts through Little Theatre Off Broadway’s Young Frankenstein. From June 16 to July 2, this charming theater company located at 3981 Broadway provides the perfect nostalgic treat for a summer night.

Week 4: Breathe in the fresh air at Gardens at Gantz

The nature lover’s paradise within Gantz Park holds numerous gardens displaying different

aspects of plant cultivation, from kitchen gardening to landscaping. Beyond its diverse gardens, visitors can stimulate their senses within Gantz labyrinth.

Week 5: Sip and shop at Heart of Grove City’s Wine and Arts Festival

On June 16 and 17, wind down with delicious wine samples while exploring local art. This tenured staple of Grove City culture offers comfort food to high-end food trucks set among a local art show in Town Center Park on Park Street.

Week 6: Dash your way into Independence Day

Start your holiday with a bang this Fourth of July with the Grove City Firecracker 5K. This community event is a series of road races, and as organizer Joel Wichtman can attest to, it is a treat for all ages.

“It really is a family-friendly event,” Wichtman says. “And of course, all of our proceeds go to benefit a local organization called Buddy Ball.”

Your registration for this race at 1500 Pinnacle Club Dr. supports Grove City Buddy Ball supporting children and adults with all abilities.

Week 7: Snag some produce and pics at Circle S Farms

Whether your summer crew is searching for bakery delights or seeking a scenic sunflower bloom, Circle S Farms, located at 9015 London Groveport Rd., is the perfect daytime spot. This farm sells delicious locally made bakery treats and seasonal produce, in addition to over 400,000 seasonal sunflowers for guests to admire.

Week 8: Sip and socialize in the DORA

You don’t have to wait until you finish your shopping – window or otherwise – to grab a drink in Grove City. If you’re inside the boundary of Grove City’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, you can sip, stroll and shop while you visit the historic Town Center. Enjoy your favorite brew at these participating establishments:

Grandstand Pizza Shop

Grove City Brewing Company

Hop Yard 62

Local Cantina

Plank’s on Broadway

Plum Run Winery

Town Center Pub

Zassy’s Cocktail Lounge

Week 9: Unleash your inner athlete at Windsor Park

Located on Broadway, this park is the perfect place for any sports buff, with batting cages, tennis courts and more. Once you’ve had your practice, stop by the Alumni Softball Tournament on July 29 and July 30. According to its organizer, Eric Saxton, this extravaganza will see more than 85 teams compete and spans three parks. For Alumni Softball Tournament first-timers, it’s softball like you’ve never seen it before.

“It’s the world’s largest alumni softball tournament,” Saxton says.

Whether you prefer to be out on the field or enjoying a hot dog in the stands, this tournament cannot be missed.

Week 10: Satisfy your sweet tooth at local businesses

Craving some sugary soft serve? Look no further! Mona’s Eats + Treats is the place to go when you need to cool down with frozen desserts, or swing by Strawser’s Ice Cream, Pop and Candy Shop in Town Center for new and nostalgic treats. If you prefer breakfast sweets, you can’t miss out on one of Jolly Pirate Donuts’ famous delicacies. This cafe features a range of seasonal donuts and staple delights.

Week 11: Bike your way around the city

Grove City features 40 miles of smooth, interconnected bike paths, giving residents an optimal way to explore the city. While riding along the Buckeye Parkway Trail located off Stringtown Road, take a detour through Henceroth Park and enjoy its quaint greenery.

Week 12: Cool off at The Big Splash or the Splash Pad

The Big Splash, a 10-acre municipal family water park on Southwest Boulevard, is the perfect place to spend a day beating the heat, with a zero-depth entrance, two magnificent water slides, a toddler play area and spacious lap lanes. For a fun frolic in the spray of cool water, head over to the cosmic-themed Splash Pad at Fryer Park, it’s the best way to burn off the kids’ summertime energy.

Week 13: End your summer with a tuneful sizzle

Don’t let your break come to an end without attending the ultimate seasonal celebration: the Summer Sizzle Concert Series. From June 2 to Sept. 1, stop by the Town Center most Friday evenings and enjoy open-air concerts from your favorite artists.

Megan Brokamp is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com