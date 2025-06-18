Evans Center brings families together

When stepping into the Evans Center, finding something to participate in isn’t difficult. With a recreational room serving lunch, Wii bowling, a gym and craft room, the Center is always bustling.

Traci Burley, the parks and recreation coordinator, emphasizes the need for a senior center in local areas.

“A lot of people forget seniors deal with a lot of depression and anxiety and things like that too,” says Burley. “Isolation causes that and draws it to be worse than it ever could be. Places like (the Center) bring them to be with others.”

Welcoming several generations, the Center has multiple mother-daughter and father-son pairs regularly attending the Center together.

“The moment a lot of their children are retiring, they’re deciding to come (to the Center) with their parents,” says Burley. “They’re seeing how beneficial and how much fun their parents have been having here, and they want to experience that with them.”

Lunch buddies: LeeAnne Butcher and Dedra Thompson

Dedra Thompson became the Center’s dining center coordinator through work with LifeCare Alliance 11 years ago. Not too long after, LeeAnne Butcher, Thompson’s mother, began attending the lunches with her.

Their involvement at the Center quickly grew and now the duo visits at least twice a week for games, outings and other events.

While they visit at the same time, the two usually pursue individual interests at the Center. Butcher often travels with other visitors to the grocery store, Goodwill and other locations while Thompson plays weekly Euchre games.

Regardless of what the mother and daughter delve into during their visits, they usually reconvene at lunch to dine with each other and friends.

“It’s nice to know every Tuesday and Thursday, 99 percent of the time, Mom and I are here together,” Thompson says.

Regardless of what event or activity the two are enjoying, friendship and connection remain the main reason they return to the Center every week.

“Just knowing there’s some place to still go for socialization, and it’s for any age,” says Thompson. “We’re a 55 and over senior center, but they tailor something for different age groups. It’s not just all about one age group.”

A pair of thespians: Jean Deandrea and Debra Carrero

After her husband passed, Jean Deandrea moved to Grove City to be closer to her daughter, Debra Carrero. Deandrea visited the Center looking for something to do and has been a regular member for the past 15 years.

“I was just sitting (at home) one day and I’m like, ‘Well I’m just going to dry out and blow away if I don’t do something,” she says. “So, I came over (to the Evans Center), didn’t know a soul, didn’t know anything.”

After her first visit, Deandrea quickly became involved in the Evans Center and made friends through bowling, singing and acting.

She convinced her daughter to join her and try out the Wii bowling about three years ago after retiring. From there, her involvement continued to grow.

Thanks to the Center, the two found a new group to connect with: the drama club.

The two never miss any of the biweekly rehearsals for the seasonal shows and can often be found rehearsing dialogue together.

“It’s just like a big family,” says Deandrea.

Following suit: Verna Hansen and Pat Kulich

Ten years ago, Verna Hansen moved to Grove City to live closer to her daughter Pat Kulich. After living states apart for years, they now reside just a few streets away.

“(Kulich) comes to my house every day (and) plays cards,” says Hansen. “She does a lot for me. She does work out in the yard and different things.”

Similar to their routine at home, Hansen and Kulich say going to the Center on Fridays to play card games is nonnegotiable.

Outside of their games, they also participate in other events throughout the week such as luncheons, golf outings and exercise classes that Kulich enjoys attending.

The friendships they’ve built remain the main reason they continue to visit.

“These are my girlfriends, the girls I play cards with,” says Kulich. “We get together and sometimes we’ll bring food. It’s more of a social time.”

Two strikes in a row: Hager and Ronnie Gallion

Hager Gallion got involved with the Center after his daughter-in-law told him about the Wii bowling. Ronnie Gallion, his son, stepped up when he needed a bowling partner.

The father and son duo have always bowled together. For a time, Hager enjoyed bowling at what was then Rainbow Lanes, now Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, while Ronnie has been a bowler his entire life.

Hager plays in the 12-team Wii bowling league at the Center, which is one of the most popular events according to Center Director Tammy Jefferson.

Along with being his father’s teammate, Ronnie also participates in cornhole games at the Center.

“It’s family time,” Ronnie says. “I can be with my father and hang out with him and do stuff together other than just sit around and talk. He’s an active guy, I’m an active guy and we just enjoy doing stuff.”

Aside from their bowling time, Ronnie visits his father three to four times a week and will assist with things such as potting tomato plants and going to the grocery store.

Disha Hoque is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.