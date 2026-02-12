Environmental consciousness while tidying up at home

As the weather gets warmer, it’s a good opportunity to refresh your living space.

Spring cleaning can offer individuals a sense of accomplishment and control over their environment, reducing tension and stress. Having a clean space can further improve focus by preventing distractions from clutter, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Spring cleaning is also an opportunity to do basic maintenance, such as changing smoke alarm batteries, replacing air filters and cleaning vents, and changing light bulbs as needed.

But before diving into deep cleaning, you may need to declutter. There are no hard and fast rules, but there are ways to be kind to the environment while cleaning.

Don’t dump: Donate

× Expand Andrey Popov/iStock

One simple place to start can be donations – opting for giving the items around your home a new life and purpose.

The Grove City Cancer Thrift Shop, which supports the LifeCare Alliance Cancer Services; Columbus Cancer Clinic, accepts jewelry, small appliances in working condition, games, books, puzzles, CDs/DVDs and more.

Another option is the Volunteers of America Thrift Store, which accepts gently-used clothing, household items and furniture, and even offers free pick-up.

Gently-used clothing and bedding can also be donated to the Military and Service Heroes (M.A.S.H.) Pantry to help veterans and their families.

In addition to clothing, shoes, linens, games, books and jewelry, Goodwill accepts sporting equipment, bicycles, skateboards, musical instruments, electronics and more.

Protecting the environment

For the items that cannot be donated or discarded, such as batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, pesticides/fertilizers, e-cigarettes, thermostats, smoke detectors and much more, there are a few things to keep in mind.

The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio (SWACO) provides Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) disposal services for all Franklin County residents.

Accepted waste items can be deposited at the HHW Facility at 645 E. Eighth Ave., though SWACO also offers a HHW collection event later in the year.

Another form of hazardous waste is electronics, especially since they often contain toxic elements, such as lead, mercury and cadmium. However, many electronics are still recyclable.

Electronics and other e-waste, such as routers, modems, wires, chargers, computer components and more, can be dropped off year-round at the Jackson Township Administration building at 3756 Hoover Rd.

Responsible Rx removal

Spring can also be a great time to go through your medicine cabinet and sort out old medications.

Proper disposal is necessary to avoid accidental ingestion or interactions with medication. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency advises that most medications be properly disposed of through take-back programs.

While the Drug Enforcement Agency hosts National Prescription Drug Take-Back Days in April and October, many local pharmacies offer year-round collection kiosks.

Some pharmacies also offer postage-paid, pre-addressed mail-back envelopes for unwanted household medicine.

Year-round prescription drop-off locations near Grove City include:

Meijer Pharmacy: 2811 London-Groveport Rd.

CVS: 2565 London-Groveport Rd. and 1001 Norton Rd.

Giant Eagle Pharmacy: 2173 Stringtown Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy: 1693 Stringtown Rd.

Mind the mess

Before jumping into spring cleaning, the American Cleaning Institute suggests taking an inventory of cleaning supplies and strategizing – prioritize tasks and determine whether you want to clean room-by-room or group tasks.

Regular cleaning and decluttering can also reduce the workload come springtime, but ultimately, no matter the time of year you choose to tidy up, it’s worth considering the impact on the environment.

Amanda Stevens is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.