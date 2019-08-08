Embrace Autumn with three unique Grove City festivals

No need to go apple picking in rural Ohio or bird watching at state parks to herald the arrival of fall. Grove City hosts three events to celebrate the season in a grand way. From beer aficionados to history buffs and fine arts connoisseurs, Grove City has all bases covered.

Arts in the Alley

Welcome the fall season by taking in the artistic and musical delights of the 40th annual Arts in the Alley – central Ohio’s longest running arts and music festival. On Sept. 21 and 22, appreciate the works of no fewer than 120 artists and creators centered at the intersection of Broadway and Park Streets.

The five genres of art to be showcased include fine arts, crafts, quilting, photography and youth art. The winner in each category will receive a People’s Choice Award presented during Sunday’s award ceremony. The stakes are no small matter for entries in the Grove City Easel Award in the fine arts show. The winner is presented a $2,000 purchase award by the City of Grove City.

According to Shawn Conrad, executive director of the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, the winning piece will find a home in city hall, as part of the City’s collection. The public is invited to vote for their favorite artwork in all shows!

Paired with this outdoor exhibition is a slew of live entertainment on both days. This year, Conrad invited high school bands and show choirs to serve as musical accompaniment to entertain patrons. Conrad also invites visitors to make their own music in the brand-new, two-day Voice of Grove City singing contest. Gather around the stage or hop onto it; both sound like a solid game plan to follow up an afternoon of artistic contemplation.

But even before artists unveil their magnum opuses, be sure to check out the 30th Arts in the Alley Community Parade at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The parade features 120 to 150 floats, antique cars, horses and various entertainers, some of which will even hand out candy.

Arts in the Alley begins at 10 a.m., and closes at 8 p.m. Saturday. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oktoberfest 2019

On Oct. 5, gather in historic Grove City Town Center for Oktoberfest 2019. From noon until 10 p.m., a selection of locally made adult beverages will be available to sample. Keep the celebration going by enjoying traditional German cuisine, such as bratwurst and cream puffs. Live entertainment and games, including beer stein-holding contests, nail-driving competitions and barrel rolling ensure there’s always something fun to do. Particularly skilled participants may win great prizes.

As per tradition, this year’s Oktoberfest is made possible by the Grove City Rotary Club. In addition to hosting the annual festival, the Rotary is also known for advancing multiple community service projects – from adding bike racks in local parks to awarding scholarships to high school seniors.

Old-Time Harvest Day

A picturesque afternoon visit to Century Village at Fryer Park is an annual favorite! From 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 6, the Southwest Franklin County Historical Society hosts Old-Time Harvest Day.

Travel back in time as you walk in the shoes of an Ohioan in the mid-1800s. History buffs will surely appreciate the tour as they explore an antique schoolhouse, old-fashioned log cabins and barns, and a working blacksmith forge.

Visitors looking to flex their skills will have the opportunity to churn butter, wash clothes on a wash board, make a rope and more. The excursion entails more than a historical lesson and roleplaying, however. Like all proper festivals, Old-Time Harvest Day awaits you with live entertainment and authentic musical performances.

The Village Pickers will perform on the front porch of the log house from 2-4 p.m. Feel free to join them on stage with your own instrument!

The hands-on activities are suitable for younger participants. Children can make crafts and learn period-appropriate games.

Every year, Old-Time Harvest Day brings something new to the table. This year is no exception. Joan Eyerman, the chair of Century Village and member of the Southwest Franklin County Historical Society, promises a remodeled farm museum, a new picnic shelter adjacent to the village courtesy of the Rotary Club and the opportunity to go inside the railroad station originally located downtown.

During the late 1800s, the railroad station was a crucial transportation and commerce element of an Ohioan village, as it served to connect villagers to the broader world. Eyerman indicates the railroad station is currently being restored, but will be ready for visitors.

As always, a trip to Century Village is free.

The festival is presented by Southwest Franklin County Historical Society and the City of Grove City. You may know the society as the city’s resident organization promoting American heritage and local history. It’s also the main curator for historic structures within Century Village.

Get Out There!

These are but a sneak peek of the plethora of activities that Grove City has to offer during the season of equinox.

