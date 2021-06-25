Grove City collects eight 2021 Best of the ’Bus awards

Grove City is known to show up time and time again for CityScene’s Best of the ’Bus awards. Every year, Grove City is by far the most active community supporting its nominated people, organizations and businesses. The 2021 Best of the ’Bus awards crowned eight Grove City winners. This is the winners’ celebratory parade.

Best Suburban Art Gallery/Gallery Event

Grove City Arts in the Alley

The Arts in the Alley Music and Arts Festival has been a pivotal part of Grove City for almost 42 years. Every year, hundreds of juried exhibitors gather in the area to show off photography, jewelry, fine art, crafts, glasswork, pottery and more.

While the 2020 event had to pivot to a digital version, the alteration was perhaps a more permanent way for people to interact with art online. The 2021 event is projected to be in-person, however, many of last year’s visitors can return to the digital Arts in the Alley to remind them of all the unique entertainment and art there.

Best Brewery

Grove City Brewing Company

It was no contest as to who would take first place in this Best of the ’Bus category. From the start, Grove City Brewing Company was ahead of other nominations by a large margin. This could be due to Grove City’s love for the flagship brew, Beulah Blonde, or newer additions such as Jolly Red Velvet, a collaboration with Grove City Jolly Pirate Donuts.

Part of the 2021 Best of the ’Bus award should be shared with head brewer Trevor Luther for his video series, Trevor’s Brew Diaries. Whether he’s talking about new Irish beers while eating Lucky Charms cereal, taking a tour of Rustic Brew Farm in Marysville or pairing Christmas cookies with craft brews, Luther is the type of guy you want to sit down and grab a beer with.

Discover Grove City Magazine’s favorite: Mahooley’s Oatmeal Stout.

Best Fitness Classes

Grove City Orangetheory

On the opposite side of the spectrum from sitting down for a beer at Grove City Brewing Company, Grove City Orangetheory proves fitness really is a marathon, not a sprint. There were some fierce contenders in the 2021 Best Fitness Classes category, but Grove City Orangetheory kept its head down and sweated it out to the top.

Orangetheory is a heart rate-based HIIT total body group workout. Participants wear heart rate monitors so real time results are displayed on screens throughout the studio. The unique aspect of Orangetheory is that everyone’s heart rate zones and levels are going to be different, so trainees are able to see if they’re making the most out of their workout.

While Orangetheory is a franchise, the Grove City location in particular is active in the community, known for getting to know their trainees personally and spreading positivity. The #TuesdayTestimony features a new member each week and there’s even a “brag board” to praise hardworking trainees. During the most sequestered time of the pandemic, Orangetheory released free virtual workouts to keep people upbeat, moving and safe.

Best Pizza

Massey’s Pizza

One of the most sought-after awards is the Best of the ’Bus Best Pizza, and with the help of Grove City fans and 155 pepperonis on every large pizza, Massey’s takes the crown this year.

It takes a unique taste to be the best, and Massey’s took the cake (or should we say pie) with the limited time April Cajun shrimp alfredo pizza on cauliflower crust. Of course, the crowning glory of Massey’s is the world-famous pepperoni pizza, filled with so much pepperoni it’s impossible to see a shred of cheese.

Discover Grove City Magazine favorite: The godfather Sicilian deep dish pan pizza.

Best Volunteer Experience

The Mid-Ohio Food Collective

Perhaps one of the most deserving, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective won the Best Volunteer Experience. Considering the last few years, Mid-Ohio has been more than a blessing – it has been necessary. Volunteers became essential so that those in need could still feed their families. In 2020, Mid-Ohio delivered 74 million pounds of food to 600,000 families. Plus, more than 60 percent of the food delivered is fresh, not canned.

“During these uncertain times, we are here with you and for you!” Mid-Ohio tweeted Nov. 13, 2020. “If you or someone you know is in need of food and groceries, please reach out to us. We are happy to connect fresh and shelf-stable foods to all our families in need.”

One of the most recent programs Mid-Ohio has launched is the Rooted In You project, a $30 million campaign to reimagine ending hunger in central Ohio.

“I often say our work has to matter to our hungry neighbors, or it’s not worth doing,” says Mid-Ohio Food Collective President and CEO Matt Habash.

Rooted In You focuses on changing the way food pantries are viewed. The campaign moves to create more pantries that mirror the grocery store experience with roomy aisles, attractive lighting and convenient hours.

Not only that, but the campaign will allow customers the chance to connect with health care officials, housing support staff, job training professionals and childcare facilities.

“This is a moment of transformation,” Habash says. “One that is Rooted In You.”

Best Barbecue

City Barbeque

Not only is the beef brisket mouthwatering and the Nashville hot chicken spicy, but the Grove City team works to highlight and appreciate their staff. City Barbeque names a teammate of the month and often features them on social media. Plus, the Grove City location proudly supports dozens of community organizations and groups such as the National Canine Cander Foundation, Grove City Band Boosters, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and more.

Best Jewelry Store

Myers Jewelers

Myers Jewelers won perhaps the shiniest Best of the ‘Bus award, snagging the Best Jewelry category. The family business has been in the community since 1966 and combined as a team boasts over 200 years of jewelry experience. With an emphasis on detail, the store always has a collection of gorgeous watches, engagement rings and more.

Best Farmers’ Market Experience

Grove City Farmers Market

With so many great farmers markets in Columbus, this Best of the 'Bus category is always a nail biter. Grove City Farmers Market pulled out on top, proving yet again how enthusiastic and prideful Grove City residents are of their community.

The market is one of the most colorful in central Ohio and showcases baked goods, homemade jellies, flowers, fresh produce and unique boutique-style products. Plus, with three ways to shop – delivery, pick-up and in-person – this market was the go-to place during the 2020-21 pandemic. Even under tight 2020 COVID-19 safety regulations, the market saw an average of 500-700 shoppers safely shopping each Saturday. The market is open through September 5.

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.