Molly Murage pushes for for more diversity content in the school’s curriculum and library

During last summer’s protests for racial equity following the murder of George Floyd, Molly Murage became vocal on social media about social and racial justice. After receiving some negative comments from fellow students at her school, she decided to respond with her actions rather than her words.

Murage, a 2021 Grove City Christian School graduate, came across the Diversify Our Narrative campaign while perusing social media. The mission of the student-founded group is “to fight to be anti-racist and encourage a productive dialogue on race and identity among our student bodies through the inclusion of racially diverse, anti-racist texts in USA schools,” according to its website.

The campaign calls on schools to add anti-racism teachings into their curriculums and books from Black authors and authors of color to their libraries, Murage says. She adds that the lack of diversity at Grove City Christian made her believe that bringing this campaign to her school was important.

According to Grove City Christian School, approximately 20 percent of students identified as Black (3 percent), Asian (1 percent), Hispanic (10 percent) or multi-racial (5 percent) in the 2020-2021 school year.

“I felt that the school needed to buy these books for our libraries so that way students, who maybe feel excluded or they feel like they stand out, they can read these books and it can educate students on anti-racism and diversity in general,” Murage says.

Murage pitched the idea of bringing Diversify Our Narrative to Grove City Christian to her guidance counselor and some students last summer, and she says the response was overwhelmingly positive. She then wrote a petition and formed a group of students who would help her plan out how to safely educate everyone during the pandemic.

Murage says the group felt the school lacked books on anti-racism by authors of color and the members decided to kickstart the initiative by purchasing books for the library themselves.

“When you think about it, when you read books required for school, it’s To Kill a Mockingbird or Of Mice and Men,” Murage says. “They teach about racism, but they’re not from the perspective of people who have to go through those things.”

Diversifying the Narrative

Murage’s diversity efforts include pushing the school library to have more books by Black authors.

Murage says the campaign has allowed for students to be more outspoken about their beliefs and feel represented and included. She noted students hanging posters during Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month as examples of a potential change of culture at Grove City Christian.

“Now people finally can feel free to express themselves and talk about their experiences when maybe other times before they felt like they couldn’t,” Murage says.

On June 4, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation awarded Murage the John H. McConnell Scholarship for her efforts with the Diversify Our Narrative campaign. The scholarship, one of three separate awards given out to local high school students by the Blue Jackets Foundation, is worth $10,000. The McConnell scholarship recognizes a student dedicated to contributing to and leading their community.

Courtesy of Molly Murage Molly Murage receives the John H. McConnell Scholarship for her diversity efforts at Grove City Christian School.

Murage describes the experience as amazing and says she was happy to see her work validated.

“It was such a tough time for me last year trying to figure out what I could do to help my school, Murage says. “I didn’t think I’d make this big of an impact, let alone receive a really huge scholarship for it.”

Murage is putting the scholarship to good use. She recently began her freshman year at The Ohio State University in the international studies program. She says she has wanted to be a Buckeye since she was 7 years old and is excited to be on campus.

As for the Diversify Our Narrative campaign at Grove City Christian, the plan is to continue it with new student leaders now that Murage has graduated.

“Other students at Grove City Christian I know want to continue the campaign, and I hope that this is something that lasts for a really long time,” Murage says. “I hope that other students coming in can feel like they belong at the school, and I hope that I was able, along with other students, to make sure that all students have a voice.”

Trevor Simpson is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.