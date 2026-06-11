Discover Grove City Shutterbugs 2026

Our annual look at Grove City through the lenses of its residents

Discover Grove City

Alyssa Schneider 

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Alyssa Schneider

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Alyssa Schneider

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Alyssa Schneider

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Alyssa Schneider

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Alyssa Schneider

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Alyssa Schneider

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Alyssa Schneider

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Alyssa Schneider

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Alyssa Schneider

Cathie Hilton

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Cathie Hilton

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Tulips Beulah.webp

Cathie Hilton

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Cathie Hilton

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Cathie Hilton

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Cathie Hilton

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Cathie Hilton

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Cathie Hilton

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Cathie Hilton

Sarah Graham

Heather Caldwell

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Heather Caldwell

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Heather Caldwell

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Heather Caldwell

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Heather Caldwell

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Heather Caldwell

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Heather Caldwell

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Heather Caldwell

Janice Astolfi

Jeremy Cox

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Jeremy Cox

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Jeremy Cox

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Jeremy Cox

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Jeremy Cox

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Jeremy Cox

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Jeremy Cox

Jessica Baker

Kirk Adler

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Kirk Adler

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Kirk Adler

Lisa Stunek

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Weeds are beautiful too! Field by West River Drive- by Lisa Stunek.webp

Lisa Stunek

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Bee-youtiful flowers and a pollinator on West River Drive, Grove City- by Lisa Stunek.webp

Lisa Stunek

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Lacy in Scioto Grove Metro Park- by Lisa Stunek.webp

Lisa Stunek

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Hawk in Scioto Meadows- by Lisa Stunek.webp

Lisa Stunek

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Along the Scioto River, Grove City- by Lisa Stunek.webp

Lisa Stunek

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Snowflakes on West River Drive in Grove City- by Lisa Stunek.webp

Lisa Stunek

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In the field by West River Drive, Grove City- by Lisa Stunek.webp

Lisa Stunek

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Greater Grove City Goose Convention in Scioto Meadows- by Lisa Stunek.webp

Lisa Stunek

Sharon Manwarren 