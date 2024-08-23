Discover Grove City Information| September/October 2024

Mayor’s Message – RecSchool Rising

One of the most treasured programs of our Parks and Recreation Department is RecSchool, the nature-based education program for preschool-aged children. While the curriculum itself hasn’t changed since teachers and staff left the big red barn at Gantz Park in 2022, it’s just not the same as learning in an environment surrounded by nature.

It was disappointing for all involved when we were advised the historic red barn was so heavily damaged by a colony of bats that demolition was the safest option.

It was the children and staff who were top-of-mind as plans for its replacement were developed. The new facility blends modern educational needs with a deep appreciation for the natural environment of Gantz Park, continuing the tradition of being a unique and enriching place for young learners of all abilities.

Expand Mayor Ike Stage

The single-story 3,400-square-foot building will feature two well-equipped classrooms and a versatile flex space. One of the standout features of the new RecSchool design is the nature deck, which will look out over the park and Marsh Run stream. The architectural design of the new building pays homage to the original structure that so many in the community fondly remember with an aesthetic inspired by the big red barn.

The new $1.9 million RecSchool building offers even more space for this popular program. Registration for the 2025-2026 school year, which opens in February, will reflect the increased enrollment capacity.

Construction began in July and will not impact community usage of Gantz Park’s other amenities, including The Gardens at Gantz Farm, the labyrinth, walking paths, shelters and restrooms. But most importantly for the younger residents, the playground will remain open throughout construction.

The new building represents a significant investment in the future of Grove City’s RecSchool program while preserving a beloved part of the park’s history. While we were sad to see the old barn go, we look forward to the new facility and the many opportunities it brings to our young learners.

Richard L. “Ike” Stage

Mayor

City Page – City’s Administrative Leadership Grows

The City is pleased to promote and welcome a dynamic group of administrative staff members. These individuals bring a wealth of experience and fresh perspectives to the team, reflecting an ongoing commitment to meet the evolving needs of the growing community.

Expand Cindi Fitzpatrick

Deputy City Administrator Cindi Fitzpatrick

City Council approved the addition of a second deputy city administrator position earlier this year and Cindi Fitzpatrick stepped into the role after 10 years in the Public Service Department, serving as public service director since December 2015. In her new role, Fitzpatrick is responsible for the departments of parks and recreation and public service, as well as strategic city initiatives. A lifelong resident and Grove City High School graduate, Fitzpatrick holds a civil engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in public administration from Franklin University.

Parks and Recreation Director Jack Castle

Jack Castle joined the City as the director of Parks and Recreation in June, filling a position created when Kim Conrad retired earlier this year. Castle brings more than two decades of operational and management experience as past assistant director with the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. A resident and Grove City High School alum, Castle holds a bachelor’s degree in fitness and sports management from Ohio University and a master’s degree in sports administration from Eastern Kentucky University.

Public Service Director Shannon Hamons

Shannon Hamons joins the team as the City’s new public service director following Cindi Fitzpatrick’s promotion in May. His experience in building, zoning and economic development spans nearly 30 years with more than two decades of service in the public sector, including a previous appointment with the City of Grove City as development director from 1993 to 1999. Hamons, a Grove City resident, completed his bachelor’s degree at Bowling Green State University and graduate studies in city and regional planning at The Ohio State University. He is a member of the International City/County Management Association and the Ohio Economic Development Association.

Human Resource Division Chief Kimberly Hettinger

City Council approved the addition of a Human Resource Division Chief to the City’s administrative staff earlier this year. Kimberly Hettinger was appointed in July, joining longtime Human Resource Coordinator Vikki Stoneking, in attracting, developing and retaining talent for the City. Hettinger has more than 20 years of public and private sector human resource management experience, most recently serving as chief operating officer and director of human resources for the New York State Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery. A Grove City High School graduate and resident, she received her bachelor’s degree from The City University of New York, where she is currently pursuing a master’s degree in education.

Then & Now – The Original Lutheran Church Building

St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church has a rich legacy dating from the mid-19th century, starting with the pictured building on the corner of Columbus Street and Arbutus Avenue. This historic landmark owes its existence to the generosity of our city’s founder, William Foster Breck, who in 1853 transferred the land deed to the German and English Church Trustees for $1, specifically to build a Lutheran church.

Construction was quickly completed, and the church was officially dedicated New Year’s Day 1854. Two Lutheran congregations worshipped in the building, one providing services in German and the other English. Over the next 35 years, the structure served congregations that saw change and growth, including the English ownership selling to the German. The English Lutheran congregation dissolved to form the community’s first Presbyterian Church in 1858.

By 1889, the congregation had outgrown the original building, prompting construction of a new church 200 yards east of the original site. Crews first needed to transfer several graves from the new location to where they rest today on Grove City Road. The new building was larger and better suited to the needs of the growing St. John’s Church congregation and is where services have been held for the last 135 years.

The original building, however, did not fade into obscurity. Instead, it continued to serve the church in various capacities, as a parish house and Sunday school, maintaining its role as a cornerstone of the church community.

In 1927, after nearly seven decades of church ownership, the building was sold, serving as a private residence to various families before commercial enterprises made it their home.

From its modest beginnings years before settling into its original building in 1853, to the vibrant congregation that exists today, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church is celebrating 175 years of faith and fellowship through all of 2024.

Council Corner – Cell Service Improvements Forthcoming

Reliable cellular service is crucial for both personal and professional communication. Amid growing concerns about insufficient service, City Council and Administration have taken significant steps toward improving connectivity within our community – an effort that began nearly five years ago.

It’s important to note, the city does not provide or manage cellular service for the community. We, too,

Expand GC City Council

are limited by the coverage carriers provide, which we agree needs improvement. In 2020, the city collected cellular connectivity data from our area and shared it with three major service providers, intending to create action for improved service. However, progress has been slow.

To facilitate efforts for improvement, in 2023, City officials enlisted Arcadia Towers, a leading developer of wireless cell tower infrastructure, to conduct an analysis of Grove City’s service area. A key recommendation based on the study was to construct eight to 10 additional towers to meet the city’s current needs and anticipated growth. Moving swiftly to support their recommendations, the city entered a five-year agreement with Arcadia, opening the door for them to market city-owned properties to service providers as possible tower locations.

In July, the Mayor and City Council corresponded with all wireless service providers, emphasizing the need for enhanced connectivity, citing a direct link to public safety, community growth, economic vitality, education and healthcare. Additionally, legislation was passed to update zoning regulations, allowing for the construction of towers through special use permits, streamlining the process and minimizing delays.

Arcadia’s experienced and strategic site-planning efforts, coupled with continued pressure from Council and Administration encourages swift action from service providers. The efforts are realizing results as budget commitments from providers are anticipated as early as 2025. We hope to see tower construction and better coverage immediately following.

Randy Holt

Council Member, Ward 2