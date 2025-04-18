Discover Grove City Information | May/June 2025

Mayor's Message

Grove City Businesses Making an Impact at Home and Beyond

Grove City has long been a community where businesses both small and large don’t just exist, but thrive. From global companies making a worldwide impact, such as Tosoh SMD which is celebrating 50 years of business, to locally owned shops and restaurants, our city continues to be a place of innovation, hard work and well-earned recognition.

The annual CityScene Best of the ‘Bus competition is a great example of how our businesses stand out in central Ohio. This community-driven contest allows residents to nominate and vote for their favorite restaurants, shops, service providers and experiences, giving well-deserved recognition to those who make Grove City a fantastic community.

This year, Grove City proudly witnessed 19 of its businesses, events and experiences nominated in the competition, including several small businesses like Transcend Coffee + Roastery, Grove City Salon and Day Spa, Roofs by Warren and Air Quality Solutions, among others. This remarkable achievement highlights the dedication and excellence our community embodies.

Our city is also known for hosting incredible experiences that bring people together and boost our local economy. The 2025 Best of the ‘Bus winners will not be announced until after this issue goes to print, but it’s worth noting in previous years, Grove City events have consistently been well represented in the winners’ circle. For example, the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market is a repeat winner, as is the Summer Concert Series and Heart of Grove City Wine & Arts Festival. These fun family events provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to showcase their goods, while fostering a sense of togetherness that defines Grove City.

Whether it’s a family enjoying a meal at a local restaurant, a visitor exploring unique shops or a corporate leader choosing to grow their business here, the message is clear – Grove City is a place of opportunity and success. Our local restaurants, boutiques and service providers create a vibrant economy and a strong sense of community, while major corporations headquartered here showcase our city’s ability to support industries at every level.

We take pride in the businesses that call Grove City home and send our sincere thanks to the business owners, employees and customers who contribute to Grove City’s success. Your dedication and support are what make our community a truly outstanding place to call home.

Richard L. “Ike” Stage

Mayor

City News

Pedal Power

Focusing on safe and accessible biking

By Kevin Teaford, Grove City Safety Director

Grove City is actively enhancing bicycle safety and accessibility, recognizing the growing popularity of cycling as both a recreational activity and an environmentally friendly form of travel.

As a Bronze-Level Bicycle Friendly Community, certified by the League of American Bicyclists, Grove City is committed to creating a safer, more accessible environment for cyclists of all ages and skill levels. With more than 40 miles of trails, the City provides diverse routes for exploration while emphasizing rider safety and an enjoyable biking experience.

Cycling is a fun, healthy and eco-friendly way to travel, and safety should always be a top priority. Whether riding through the city, suburban neighborhoods or rural areas, cyclists need to take precautions to protect themselves and others.

Helmet use: the first line of defense

One of the most important safety measures a cyclist can take is wearing a properly fitted helmet. Research shows helmet use can reduce the risk of serious head injuries by up to 60 percent.

A helmet should sit level on the head, with the straps snugly fastened under the chin. Parents should ensure children always wear a helmet while riding, instilling safe habits from an early age.

Be seen, stay safe

Visibility is crucial for cyclists, particularly when riding in low-light conditions such as dawn, dusk or at night. Wearing bright or reflective clothing significantly improves visibility, helping motorists and pedestrians see cyclists from a greater distance.

Bikes should be equipped with a front white light, rear red light and reflectors to enhance safety in dark or foggy conditions – this is also a Grove City ordinance and Ohio law.

Following the rules of the road

Cyclists must adhere to the same traffic laws as motorists, including:

Stopping at red lights and stop signs.

Signaling turns and lane changes.

Riding in the same direction as traffic.

Using designated bike lanes whenever possible.

When a bike lane is unavailable, cyclists should stay as far to the right as safely possible, allowing vehicles to pass while maintaining a safe distance from curbs, parked cars and road hazards.

Safety starts before you ride

Simple maintenance routines help prevent accidents caused by mechanical failures while helping ensure a reliable, enjoyable ride. A well-maintained bicycle is a safer bicycle. Cyclists should conduct routine checks, including:

Inspecting brakes for wear and responsiveness.

Checking tire pressure to prevent flats and ensure a smoother ride.

Making sure lights and reflectors are in working order.

Lubricating the chain for efficient performance.

Stay alert, ride responsibly

Distracted riding is just as dangerous as distracted driving. Cyclists should avoid using headphones, texting or engaging in activities that take their attention off the road.

Being aware of the surroundings, anticipating traffic movements, and making eye contact with drivers at intersections can prevent accidents and improve communication between cyclists and motorists.

Grove City’s commitment to safe cycling

The City of Grove City is dedicated to increasing cycling safety and accessibility for residents and visitors. Investments in bike-friendly infrastructure, including new trails, dedicated bike lanes, and improved signage, reflect the city’s commitment to alternative transportation options.

Community events such as bike safety workshops, trail rides and educational initiatives continue to promote safe and responsible cycling habits.

By following these essential safety tips, cyclists can enjoy the many benefits of biking while reducing risks for themselves and others. In Grove City, road safety starts with us!

Council Corner

Many articles in this issue of Discover Grove City focus on food in our community, and as a local small business owner, I want to highlight how our farmers markets are more than just a place to buy fresh produce, they are vibrant community events celebrating local foods and supporting small business.

As people increasingly seek fresh, healthy food options while looking to strengthen their local economy, farmers markets continue to emerge, connecting communities, fostering economic resilience and promoting sustainable agriculture.

We are fortunate in Grove City to have multiple market options throughout the year, including the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market, Grove City Community Club Fall Harvest Market and the new Winter Farmers’ Market hosted by the Parks & Recreation Department. These markets provide a vital gathering space where neighbors, farmers and artisans can interact, share stories and build relationships.

Many local foods take center stage at these markets, offering residents the chance to experience seasonal produce, homemade baked goods and artisanal products unique to central Ohio.

The availability of fresh, locally grown foods and products encourages healthier eating habits and fosters a deeper appreciation for the work that goes into producing it. By shopping at these markets, consumers develop a greater awareness of where their food comes from and the importance of supporting small local businesses, including our farmers, many of whom operate small or family-owned farms.

Unlike large-scale industrial farming operations, farmers rely on direct sales to make a living. By purchasing produce, dairy, meats and other goods at the markets, consumers ensure their dollars go directly to those who grow and produce the food, keeping money within the community.

This direct support helps sustain local agriculture, making it possible for farmers to continue providing high-quality, nutrient-rich products.

Local markets also serve as incubators for startups. Many bakers, artisans and specialty food producers use the opportunity to test products and gain exposure.

These small businesses often grow into brick-and-mortar establishments, further contributing to the local economy. The supportive environment of a farmers market allows entrepreneurs to receive direct consumer feedback, refine their offerings and build a loyal customer base.

Visitors come for the market and often explore the surrounding businesses such as coffee shops, boutiques and restaurants. This leads to increased sales for local establishments, boosting the economic impact of the market.

Supporting these markets strengthens Grove City, creates meaningful connections, and ensures a sustainable future for generations to come. I continue to be proud of our community and all the great things it offers. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve each of you, and don’t forget, SHOP LOCAL!

Jodi Burroughs

Council Member, At Large