Discover Grove City Information | July/August 2025

Mayor's Message

Expand Mayor Ike Stage

Grove City's Library – A Community Treasure

If you’ve spent any time at the Grove City Library, you know what a special place it is. From early literacy programs that give our youngest residents a strong start, to the welcoming atmosphere for teens and adults looking to study, job hunt or simply relax with a good book, the library is one of the heartbeats of our community.

Even in the face of tough financial challenges, the library staff continues to serve our residents with incredible enthusiasm, professionalism and care. And their dedication is palpable, as the library offers so much more than books. It’s a place for people of all backgrounds, abilities and life experiences – built on the belief that access to knowledge and opportunity should be available to all.

The Grove City Library is part of Southwest Public Libraries (SPL), which relies on a combination of state funding (projected to account for 62 percent of the 2025 budget) and a local property tax levy to operate, but those dollars don’t automatically increase with inflation or community growth. Additionally, the Ohio Library Council recently testified that in 2024, Ohio’s public libraries experienced a $27 million loss in state funding through the state’s Public Library Fund. This combination of factors resulted in libraries being funded at the same level they were 25 years ago.

Last fall, a library levy unfortunately didn’t pass, and SPL had to make some difficult adjustments. That’s why you may have noticed shorter library hours, including evening access just one day a week, and fewer staff on-site.

Still, the team at the Grove City Library has worked hard to keep programs running, spaces open and patrons engaged – because they believe, as I do, in the power of public libraries to change lives and enrich communities.

SPL Director Meredith Wickham has shared with me there are simple and meaningful ways the community can support our library starting today:

Keep visiting – check out books, attend events and bring your family and friends

– check out books, attend events and bring your family and friends Join the Friends of SPL , a group that raises funds and supports library programming

, a group that raises funds and supports library programming Donate materials or shop at the Friends’ book sales

or shop at the Friends’ book sales Make a contribution in any amount – every dollar helps

in any amount – every dollar helps Stay informed and spread the word about the value of library services in our city

Grove City’s long-standing relationship with SPL reflects the strength of our collaboration as valued community partners. Beginning decades ago, our shared commitment to learning and connection has been the foundation of great achievements, including financial endeavors such as bringing a new, state-of-the-art library to life.

As Grove City continues to grow, so does the need for strong community institutions like our library. While the decision to place a future levy on the ballot rests with the SPL Board of Trustees, Grove City Council Members and I stand in support of the library’s efforts to explore sustainable ways to meet our community’s growing needs.

More than that, we support the people who make it great – the librarians, volunteers and patrons who fill its aisles with curiosity, kindness and connection.

The Grove City Library reflects the best of who we are. It’s one of those rare places that quietly strengthens lives every single day. Let’s make sure it stays strong.

Richard L. “Ike” Stage

Mayor

City News

A Hopeful Invitation to Make a Difference Through Engagement

By Donald Walters, Community Relations Officer

Expand City of Grove City SWFCHS volunteer Denice Fogle at the 2024 Old Time Harvest Day.

Civic engagement in Grove City is always an open invitation to be part of what makes our community strong. It’s a call to be part of something bigger, to take pride in “our town,” and help shape the place we all call home. Whether it’s volunteering at a local event or simply staying up to date on City news, every action contributes to a stronger, more connected community.

Witness leadership in action

Expand City of Grove City Youth in Grove City's Volunteer Involvement Program participate in the 2024 Purple Heart Day ceremony.

One of the simplest ways to stay connected is to attend City Council or committee meetings, either in person or from the comfort of home. These meetings not only offer residents a clear view of how decisions are made and how city leaders work to serve the people of Grove City, they are also opportunities for residents to provide input and ask questions.

Recordings are also available online for many meetings, making it easy to stay informed on one’s own schedule. Even occasional viewership helps residents better understand the challenges, opportunities and progress unfolding in their community.

Expand City of Grove City Members of Start Talking! Grove City speak at a recent City Council meeting.

Share your perspective

Everyone’s voice matters in Grove City. The City regularly seeks public input through surveys and focus groups, gathering ideas, concerns and feedback from the people who know this town best – its residents.

Whether you’ve lived in Grove City for decades or just recently arrived, your voice helps guide decisions and ensure local plans reflect the true priorities of the community. No expertise is needed – just real experiences and honest opinions.

Expand City of Grove City Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association members volunteer on Memorial Day, 2025.

City officials understand that civic engagement is a two-way street. They listen, learn and work hard to keep a finger on the pulse of what matters to the people who live, work and raise families here.

Volunteer and celebrate community spirit

Grove City is built on a neighborly spirit. Residents who want to lend a hand have countless ways to get involved. Whether volunteering at a festival, helping with a beautification project or supporting local organizations, there’s a place for everyone.

Volunteer opportunities are available through the City, Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Grove City, the Library, Southwest Franklin County Historical Society and many others.

Programs such as the Citizens Police Academy offer adults a behind-the-scenes look at public safety, while the VIP (Volunteer Improvement Programs) and Police Explorers programs and other youth initiatives empower young people to contribute and connect.

Every act of service - big or small - adds to the sense of pride that defines this town.

Stay connected through City communications

To help residents stay informed, Grove City offers a variety of communication channels, including:

Discover Grove City magazine

Weekly e-newsletters from various City departments

from various City departments The official City website with events, announcements and resources

with events, announcements and resources Social media pages offering real-time updates and highlights

These tools are designed to make information accessible and keep everyone – from lifelong locals to new arrivals – in the loop. Residents can sign up for e-newsletters and explore more at bit.ly/GroveCityENews.

Our town, our voice, our future

In Grove City, civic engagement belongs to everyone. Whether it’s attending a meeting, responding to a survey, volunteering for an event or simply staying informed, each action plays a role in shaping the heart and future of our community.

This is your town. Our town. A place where every voice counts, every hand helps and every effort – no matter how small – makes a difference.

Together, we build a community that reflects the values, spirit and shared vision of the people who live here.