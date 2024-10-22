Discover Grove City Information| November/December 2024

Mayor’s Message – A Decade of Cramming the Cruiser for Kids

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Grove City Division of Police (GCPD) Cram the Cruiser Holiday Toy Drive – bringing joy to children under the care of Franklin County Children Services (FCCS). This unique, homegrown effort reflects GCPD’s deep commitment to fostering positive connections and ensuring every child feels supported.

What began as a simple charity effort in 2014, spearheaded by GCPD associates Quin Wells and Marsha Lawson, has grown into a cornerstone of generosity and kindness that reflects the very best of our community. Inspired by Grove City’s Cram the Cruiser, law enforcement agencies across the country have reached out for guidance as they introduce similar programs in their communities.

The impact of this annual toy and donation drive has been remarkable. Last year alone, over 4,600 children received gifts, thanks to the selflessness of residents, businesses and organizations. Over the past nine years, Cram the Cruiser generated thousands of dollars in donations to the FCCS Holiday Wish program, ensuring these children feel remembered and cared for during the holiday season. These gifts represent more than just toys; they serve as symbols of hope and love, showing each child their community believes in their future and is invested in their happiness.

What makes this effort truly special is the support from every corner of the community. From local businesses hosting donation drives to individuals volunteering their time and resources, it’s this unwavering dedication that has made Cram the Cruiser such a success. I am deeply moved by every act of generosity that has contributed to the growth and impact of this initiative.

As the 10th anniversary of Cram the Cruiser is celebrated, there is excitement for what lies ahead. This effort is not just about making a difference during one holiday season, but about creating a lasting impact in the lives of the children served. There is no greater reward than knowing every donation, every toy and every moment of effort brings a smile to a child’s face and lets them know they are not forgotten.

In addition to the contributions of countless residents, some of the largest donors to this event include Battelle, Eitel’s Towing, Evans Center, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Glenwood Apartments, Heart of Grove City, Pro Tow, Purple Door Church, StoryPoint, Walmart Distribution and countless City of Grove City associates.

To all those who have participated over the years and those eager to get involved, your generosity is what keeps this tradition alive. With continued support, the impact of Cram the Cruiser will only grow stronger, ensuring every child under FCCS care feels the joy and warmth of the Christmas season. Here’s to another decade of making a difference, one child, one gift at a time.

Richard L. “Ike” Stage

Mayor

City Page – Vulnerable Road Users Safety Initiative

By Kevin Teaford, Grove City Public Safety Director

Mobility is part of daily life. Anyone using roads is at risk of injury or death in the event of an accident. Some people are more at risk than others and are commonly referred to as Vulnerable Road Users (VRUs). VRUs are more exposed than other road users and when accidents occur, they have much more serious consequences.

VRUs lack the physical protection vehicles offer and can be hard to see, especially in areas with poor lighting or inclement weather conditions. The danger is heightened along roads designed for high-speed traffic, reducing a driver’s reaction time when attempting to avoid a collision.

Distracted, impaired or aggressive drivers are less likely to notice VRUs or react in time to avoid impact. Whether it’s texting, talking, adjusting in-car technology or simply daydreaming, taking attention off the road - even briefly - can lead to tragic consequences. This applies not only to drivers but also pedestrians and cyclists. These risky behaviors significantly raise the danger for everyone. Staying alert is crucial to preventing accidents and saving lives.

In areas where interactions between vehicles and VRUs are more frequent, noncompliance with traffic laws by either party - such as failing to yield or ignoring traffic signals - escalates the risk of accidents.

The City is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and seeks to raise awareness of the dangers posed by distracted behavior and address areas where measures can be taken to improve roadway safety. To accomplish this, City safety officials conducted a data-driven analysis and multiple walk audits of Grove City roads over several months to identify areas of high risk for VRUs, pinpointing locations where targeted improvements could enhance safety for everyone.

The audit confirmed the vast majority of Grove City roads are safe for both vehicle and VRU travel. The comprehensive analysis found most meet or exceed safety standards, ensuring a secure environment for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and other VRUs. The findings reinforce the City’s commitment to maintaining and improving infrastructure for all types of road users.

However, the decision to conduct the audit was driven by noticeable crash trends and observable driver behaviors that raised concerns. While overall road safety is strong, certain areas demonstrated patterns of accidents that warranted further analysis to ensure proactive measures are in place to address potential risks. By closely examining these trends and behaviors, the City aims to enhance roadway safety even further, reducing the likelihood of accidents and promoting a safe travel environment for all residents and visitors.

In addition to specific areas of improvement, a citywide safety initiative was launched in October. The campaign raises awareness of the dangers posed by distracted behavior and promotes more responsible behavior toward - and by - vulnerable road users. By staying vigilant, avoiding distractions and prioritizing safety, everyone can help create a safer mobility environment in Grove City.

Ultimately, the goal is to foster more responsible road behavior and build a community where all road users are more secure, and one day eliminate crashes altogether. Road safety starts with each of us.

Council Corner – A Tradition of Holiday Generosity

As the holidays approach, it's a perfect time to reflect on the blessings we've received throughout the year. Whether it's the love of family, the support of friends, or simply the gift of health, each of us has something to be thankful for. The spirit of the season reminds us to extend that gratitude outward by helping those in need.

One way to do this is by supporting charitable organizations, especially local ones that directly impact our community. In Grove City, several nonprofits work tirelessly to provide food, shelter, and support to those less fortunate. By donating or volunteering, we can help brighten the holidays for others, turning the season into a celebration of kindness.

This year, let your holiday traditions include acts of generosity. Whether it's a financial gift, your time, or even spreading the word about local charities, every contribution helps make the season special for everyone. Make this holiday one where giving back is as much a part of the celebration as receiving.

Warm holiday wishes to you and your family!

Mark SigristCouncil Member, At-Large