Discover Grove City Information| January/February 2025

Mayor's Message

The Legacy of Grove City Lions Club

As Mayor, I’m honored to recognize the incredible contributions accomplished by our community’s civic organizations – each plays a vital role in shaping our city’s character and spirit. Among them, the Lions Club stands out as a beacon of service and compassion, and recently celebrated a significant milestone in its rich history. Since its charter dinner in September 1939, where it was powerfully stated that the organization’s aim is to “turn beautiful thoughts into action,” the Lions Club upheld this vision with unwavering dedication.

For 85 years, the Grove City Lions Club has been a vital part of our community. Putting their motto “We Serve” into action with dedication and heart, the club has made this impact through countless projects. Among their first contributions was annual fundraising efforts for the “Columbus and Franklin County Community Fund,” which supported social welfare agencies in the area until the late 1940s.

The Lions have sponsored hundreds of youth sports teams over the years, and made multiple individual contributions to schools, churches, nursing homes and more. In 1954, the Lions Club gifted the City with the construction and donation of the large shelter at Windsor Park (then called Community Park). Although it’s undergone several upgrades and renovations, this shelter remains a place where families and neighbors gather, further affecting the Lions’ commitment to bringing people together.

The club is perhaps best known for its Sight Care Programs – supporting Pilot Dogs, Inc., and providing glasses, screenings and eye surgeries for those in need. Some may remember the days when Lion members donned red vests and collected donations in exchange for small white canes, continuing their mission to prevent blindness. Bolstering their efforts, funds are raised through community favorites including pancake breakfasts and bologna sandwich sales at Arts in the Alley.

The groups welcome new members and invite anyone interested to visit www.GroveCityLions.org and click on the “Become a New Member” link. Being a Lion means more than volunteering – it’s about building connections, fostering leadership and making a difference. Members take pride in sponsoring community activities, supporting the Grove City Food Pantry, and stepping up whenever help is needed.

Reflecting on decades of impactful service, we look forward to the many ways this extraordinary club will continue to inspire and uplift our community. As the Lions celebrate 85 years, they remain a shining example of what it means to serve. Here’s to their lasting legacy and the many more years of service to come.

Lion Richard L. “Ike” Stage

Mayor

City News

Big Improvements Underway for Columbus Street

Underground game-changer

Long-awaited public infrastructure construction is underway on Columbus Street, and while the road may look much the same to passersby when the work is done, what’s happening beneath the surface will have a major impact on our community. Here’s the nuts and bolts (and barrels and cones) of the project and why it’s worth a little patience during construction.

This critical work promises to benefit 1,700 properties by doubling the capacity of the sanitary and storm sewer systems along Columbus Street, a main artery for surrounding neighborhoods. This underground game-changer between Hoover Road and Dudley Avenue will result in a stronger, more reliable system for managing storm and wastewater, resulting in fewer backups and overflows. This upgrade will improve reliability and sustainability for years to come.

Temporary traffic impact

Work began in November 2024 and completion is expected by November 2025. This year-long project may cause temporary disruption, but the improvements are vital for maintaining and upgrading our city’s infrastructure.

Westbound traffic along Columbus Street will remain open throughout construction; however, portions of eastbound traffic will be detoured as work progresses along the work zone. Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes – efficiency and safety for crews and residents is top priority. For minimal impact on residential neighborhoods in the area, the preferred detour route for eastbound traffic is Broadway to Southwest Boulevard, to Hoover Road.

To minimize detour surprises and stay informed of construction progress, residents are encouraged to visit bit.ly/GCColumbusSt. Click the link on the website to join the email distribution list for timely notifications about closures, progress and milestones.

Funding for the future

This $11.53 million project is made possible through a combination of grants, loans and local funding sources:

Ohio Public Works Commission: $3.5 million

American Rescue Plan Act: $3.9 million

Ohio EPA Water Pollution Control Loan Fund: $2.55 million

Grove City 2024 Capital Improvement Plan: $1.58 million

By leveraging these resources, the City is making significant investments to support both current and future needs.

The bottom line

This vital project provides a more robust sanitary and storm sewer system topped with new curbs, sidewalks, driveway approaches and fresh pavement resurfacing.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as the short-term inconvenience will result in long-term benefits for everyone in our community for decades to come.

Notice: Temporary Bus Route Change

Due to construction on Columbus Street, COTA’s Line 3 bus route will be temporarily rerouted onto Kingston Avenue with stops at Haughn Road and Brookgrove Drive.

Please note that COTA//Plus, Grove City’s on-demand ride service, will continue to have access to Columbus Street during construction and may be a convenient option. Rides with COTA//Plus are free when transporting to a COTA route line bus stop within Grove City. Visit bit.ly/GCCOTAPlus for more information.

Council Corner

Happy New Year and Welcome to 2025!

Like many of us, you may have set some New Year’s resolutions with excitement and good intentions. Two of the most common goals – getting into shape and eating healthier – can feel daunting but are achievable with the right mindset and approach. Let’s break them down with an easy motto of “slow and steady.”

For getting into shape, start gradually. Always check with your doctor before starting a new routine, and don’t try to do too much at once. Grove City is full of opportunities to help you stay active, whether you use the trails, parks, fitness centers, the YMCA or even just walk around your neighborhood. Did you know one trip around the block is typically a third of a mile? That’s an easy way to calculate progress!

To stay on track, find a workout buddy for support and accountability. Consistency is key! Pick a routine time for exercise – morning or evening – and if you’re outdoors, dress for the weather and wear reflective clothing if it’s dark. Let someone know your route and return time for safety. Most importantly, keep your thoughts positive and give yourself credit for every effort, no matter how small.

For eating healthier and losing weight, remember slow and steady wins the race here too. Be cautious of fad diets or quick fixes, and always consult your doctor before starting a new plan. Success comes from planning – weight loss is about balancing what you eat with how much you move. Don’t expect instant results; just as weight gain happens over time, so does weight loss. Stick with it, and you’ll feel the difference before you know it!

This is a new year, full of opportunities to make fresh choices and try new things. Stay positive, be patient and enjoy the journey.

May your New Year be a happy and safe one – good luck!

Rodney Dew

Council Member, Ward 5