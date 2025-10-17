Discover Grove City Gift Guide 2025

Photos by Jane Dimel, Megan Brokamp and courtesy of respective retailers

Pretty in Pink

$40

www.butterflygc.com

Pink bow teapot

Whimsical gifts can be the way to go for the little ones in your life – or anyone embracing youthful, bright colors in their design palette. The Butterfly Boutique sells a variety of such goodies, and this teapot may just be the perfect place for stocking candy, holding a small bouquet or starting a set for a teddy tea party.

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

$8

www.strawsers.com

Freeze-dried candy

Some good things can come out of the cold – ice cream, for one. But to avoid a dripping mess, try Strawser’s Ice Cream, Pop & Candy Shop’s freeze-dried candy. Coming in a variety of flavors and shapes, from peach and apple rings to berry drops, there's something to satisfy every sweet tooth.

Fashion-Forward

$60

www.thelookonbroadway.com

Kendra Scott necklace

For your fashion-forward friends, a name-brand accessory or a similar product can be a great addition. The Look on Broadway offers styles that suit a variety of fashion tastes, including necklaces from name-brand businesses such as Kendra Scott.

Get Creative

$12 for painting + individual pricing

Facebook: Coffee Break Pottery*Art*Ceramics

Custom ceramics

Put the fun in function and bring your family and friends to paint their very own Christmas ceramics or create an ornament collection. Coffee Break Pottery offers a variety of options for painting your own designs on household dishes and other ceramic pieces.

Signature Scents

$14-65

www.thechandler.co

Personalized candles

Looking for another personalized experience for this holiday season? Create your own holiday candle or a signature scent at The Chandler. Choose from an assortment of vessel options, and pick from more than 120 mixable fragrance options.

Biking Buddies

$55

www.heritagecycles.net

Padrone bike computer

From bikes to accessories to helmets, you can start someone's biking journey or customize it for them with the help of Heritage Cycles. With the Padrone Bike Computer, wearers can track their time and distance, helping them keep track of their goals for any New Year's resolutions and beyond.

Card Collectors

$3.99

www.cardcollector2.com

Magnetic card holder

Want to avoid buying duplicates for your card-collecting friend? A stocking stuffer idea for sports or card game fans is heading to CardCollector2. Get them the gear they need to protect their collection – whether it’s a thick protective holder for their favorite rookie card, or a thinner holder for their power cards.

Holiday Hearths

$2,519

www.broadwayfireplacedecor.com

Osburn 1700 wood-burning insert

Keep up your hearth during the holidays with a fireplace insert from Broadway Fireplace & Decor. A home upgrade for yourself or a loved one might be just the thing to get through the cold winter months.

Staying Stylish

Varying prices

Facebook: Country Hearth Primitives

Holiday decor

‘Tis the season to upgrade your Buckeye decor! Find football gear that embraces the holiday season at Country Hearth Primitives. Finish out the season supporting in style with Buckeye snowmen, football flags and more.

Crystals for Christmas

$5-55

www.thesoulsanctuary.net

Crystal sets

Holidays can be draining – keep your spirits high and your energy amplified with carved crystals from The Soul Sanctuary. Choose from butterflies, fairies, angels, wolves, dragons, trees and more.

Cleanse Your Space

$14.95 for incense holder, $1.95 for 12 sticks

www.blessedbespiritualshop.com

Raven-themed incense holder and bundle of incense

Aromatherapy can be a great way to relax and make your space smell great. With this incense holder and bundle of scented incense sticks from Blessed Be Spiritual Shop, you can create an ambiance for holiday gatherings and to ring in the new year with positive energy.

The Gift of Forever

$200-25,000

www.meyersjewelers.com

Engagement ring

Celebrate the season – and your love – with a diamond engagement ring. Meyers Jewelers features elegant, timeless designs that suit every style and budget, making the holidays truly unforgettable in a meaningful way.

Commit to Your Skin

$99-199

www.fadeaesthetics.com

ZO Skin Health Holiday Kits

Discover Fade Aesthetics and Wellness’ ZO Daily Anti-Aging Skin Care Program, which is clinically designed to smooth fine lines, improve skin tone and restore a youthful glow with powerful, science-backed ingredients.

Jane Dimel is an assistant editor, and Megan Brokamp is a media and marketing advisor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at jdimel@cityscenemediagroup.com.