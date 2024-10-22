Discover Grove City Gift Guide 2024

Dress Extraordinarily

$10-30

www.facebook.com/pdronellc

Unique Jewelry

With unique pieces you can’t find anywhere else, the jewelry at Antiques & Mercantile is the perfect gift for anyone with a taste for vintage style earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

Satisfy Your Tastebuds

$95

www.abova.goherbalife.com

Energy Tea Kit

Grove City Nutrition offers an assortment of samples of its bestselling items in its Energy Tea Kit. The bundle includes four flavored drink mixes such as blue raspberry, grape, pomegranate and raspberry.

Oh, How Beautifully You Bloom

$20-80

www.butterflygc.com

Floral arrangements

The flower arrangements at the Butterfly Boutique are classy, colorful and Christmas chic. Design your own arrangement of flowers or choose from a collection ready for purchase.

Stepping It Up

$15

www.columbusrunning.com

High performance running socks

High-performance running socks from Columbus Running Company are useful, practical and trendy for competitive athletes or those who run for fun.

Bottle Pop

$4-10

www.strawsers.com

Unique soda flavors

For those with a sweet tooth and a taste for unique and adventurous flavors (cheesecake, unicorn magic and lemon meringue), the sodas at Strawser’s Ice Cream, Pop & Candy Shop are excellent presents and stocking stuffers.

Tune In

$10-20

www.pontonesmusic.mymusicstaff.com

Song/Chord books

Musicians and aspiring artists will love a chord chart booklet and sheet music at Pontones Music wrapped under the Christmas tree.

Jingle Bells and Dumbbells

Starting at $40 per session

www.dadbodfitnessllc.my.canva.site

Gift card for classes

Whether you are a fitness fanatic or just getting back into the groove, DadBod Fitness has you covered with everything from personal trainer options to group classes for adults and kids. Give the fit two, four or more sessions to someone in your life.

Homegrown Goodies

From $3-$15

www.visitgrovecity.com

Seasonings and soup starter kits

The Gardens at Gantz Volunteers work hard to maintain the Gardens of Today, Yesterday, and Tomorrow making items like vinegar, spices, lip balms, and more. Stop by Visit Grove City to pick up some of their goods.

Chassé this Holiday

$50

www.jazzercise.com

One month of unlimited classes and a cosmetic bag

Looking for a place to scratch that dancing itch? Jazzercise Grove City Fitness Center offers a range of classes that will get you up and grooving and keep you coming back for more.

Santa’s New Sleigh

Starting at $6,290

www.columbuspowersports.com

Golf cart

Cruise around in style in the golf cart of your choosing from Columbus Powersports. With options ranging from a four-seater club car to a street-legal six-seater, you’ll find the perfect ride for any occasion.

