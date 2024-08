Discover Grove City Calendar| September/October 2024

Sept. 1-Oct. 31

Grove City Pizza Trek

Visit Grove City, 3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Sept. 6-15

Ohio Open Doors in Grove City

Various times and historical locations

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fridays, Sept. 6, 20 and Oct. 4, 18

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Saturdays, Sept. 7, 14

Grove City Area Chamber Farmers’ Market

8 a.m.-noon

Town Center, Park Street & Broadway

www.gcchamber.org

Saturday, Sept. 7

Plein Air | Art in the Garden

9 a.m.

Gardens at Gantz Farm, 2255 Home Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., Sept. 7

Heart of Grove City & C-Town Cruisers Car, Truck & Bike Show

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Wed., Sept. 11

9/11 Memorial Service

Expand 9/11 Memorial Service

8:30 a.m.

Jackson Township Fire Station 204, 4900 Buckeye Pkwy.

Wed., Sept. 11 and Oct. 9

Paws in the Plaza

6-8 p.m.

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fri., Sept. 13

Summer Outdoor Concert: Simba Jordan Band

6:30-8 p.m.

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., Sept. 14

Mayor’s Pickleball Tournament

9 a.m.

The Park at Beulah, 3700 Glacial Ln.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Thurs., Sept. 19

Friends of Southwest Public Libraries Big Book Sale

Noon-7 p.m.

Grove City Library, 3959 Broadway

www.swpl.org

Fri., Sept. 20

Summer Outdoor Concert: The Twylights

6:30-8 p.m.

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fri.-Sun., Sept. 20-22

Arts in the Alley & Voice of Grove City

Friday: 5-9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Parade 9:30 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Town Center, 3359 Park St.

www.gcchamber.org

Sept. 27-Oct. 13

The Passion of Dracula

Various times

Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Fri., Sept. 27

Summer Outdoor Concert: The Conspiracy Band

6:30-8 p.m.

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., Sept. 28

Community Shredding Day

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Park Street Intermediate School, 3205 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., Sept. 28

SWACO Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Saturdays, Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12

Grove City Community Club Fall Harvest Market

8 a.m.-Noon

Town Center, 3444 Park St.

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Sat., Sept. 28

Grove City PrideFest 2024

1-5 p.m.

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St.

www.prideingc.org

Sat., Sept. 28

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park, 4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 4-Nov. 3

Expand Minion Hunt

Minion Hunt

Town Center

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fri.-Sun., Oct. 4-6

Autumn Adventures

Various Grove City locations

Watch for event details

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sun., Oct. 6

5K-9 Rescue Dog Walk/Run

10:30 a.m.

Breck Community Park, 3005 Demorest Rd.

www.tedberryevents.com

Sun., Oct. 6

Old-Time Harvest Day

Noon-4 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park, 4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fri., Oct. 11

Chamber Foundation Fundraiser

6-10:30 p.m.

Aladdin Shrine Center, 1801 Gateway Cir.

www.gcchamber.org

Wed., Oct. 16

Visit Grove City Grand Opening

11 a.m.

Visit Grove City, 4060 Broadway

New location in October

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Sat., Oct. 19

Evans Center Craft Bazaar

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Evans Center, 4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., Oct. 26

Boo Off Broadway

Expand Boo Off Broadway

12-4 p.m.

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St.

www.gcchamber.org

Thurs., Oct. 31

Beggars’ Night

6-8 p.m.

Throughout Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fitness in the Park

Thursdays, 6 p.m.

Sept. 5

Sept. 12

Sept. 26

Oct. 3

Oct. 10

Oct. 17

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop

Fridays, 4-9 p.m.

Sept. 13

Sept. 20

Sept. 27

Oct. 11

Oct. 25

Town Center

Broadway and Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org