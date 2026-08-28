Discover Grove City Calendar | September/October 2026

Town Center Food Truck Festival & Shop Hop
Fridays, 4-9 p.m.
Sept. 4, 18
and Oct. 2, 16, 30
Town Center
Summer Concert Series
Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m.
Sept. 4: The Rezes-Heston Band
Sept. 18: The Twylights
Oct. 16 (6-7:30 p.m.): Ladies of Longford
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Grove City Community Club Harvest Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon
Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 10
Town Center
SEPTEMBER
Fridays, Sept. 4, 18
American Red Cross Blood Drive
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
www.redcrossblood.org
Saturdays, Sept. 5, 12
Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market
8 a.m.-noon
Town Center
www.gcchamber.org
City of Grove City
Sat., Sept. 5
Labor Day Movie & Drone Show
6:30 Movie: National Treasure
8:45 p.m., Drone Show
The Park at Beulah
3700 Glacial Ln.
www.grovecityohio.gov
Mon., Sept. 7
Community Day at The Big Splash/Closing Day
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Big Splash2831 Southwest Blvd.
www.grovecityohio.gov
Thurs., Sept. 10
Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.) Meeting
10-11 a.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
www.grovecityohio.gov
Fri., Sept. 11
9/11 Memorial Service: 25th Anniversary
8:30 a.m.
Jackson Township Fire Station 204
4900 Buckeye Pkwy.
www.americanlegionoh164.com
City of Grove City
Sat., Sept. 12
Gardens at Gantz Farm Art in the Park
8 a.m.-noon
Gantz Gardens
2255 Home Rd.
www.gantzgardens.com
Sat., Sept. 12
Keep Grove City Beautiful Cleanup Day
9 a.m.-noon
Various locations throughout Grove City
www.grovecityohio.gov
Sat.-Sun., Sept. 12-13
Mayor’s Pickleball Open: America 250 Event
The Park at Beulah
3700 Glacial Ln.
www.grovecityohio.gov
Thurs., Sept. 17
Senior Lifestyle, Health & Home Expo
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Grove City YMCA
3600 Discovery Dr.
www.ymcacolumbus.org
Thurs., Sept. 17
Books with Bo
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Grove City Library
3959 Broadway
www.swpl.org
City of Grove City
Fri.-Sun., Sept. 18-20
Arts in the Alley & Voice of Grove City
Fri.: 5-9 p.m.
Sat.: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. | Parade, 9:30 a.m.
Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Town Center
www.gcchamber.org
Sat., Sept. 19
Wide Open Hearts Fall Market
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Grove City United Methodist Church
2684 Columbus St.
www.wideopenhearts.weebly.com
Sept. 25-Oct. 11
Presented by LTOB: A Murder Is Announced
Various times
Little Theatre Off Broadway
3981 Broadway
www.ltob.org
Sat., Sept. 26
Community Shredding Day and SWACO
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Shredding: Park Street Intermediate School,
3205 Park St.
Hazardous Waste: Kingston Center,
3226 Kingston Ave.
www.grovecityohio.gov
Sat., Sept. 26
Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House
2-4 p.m.
Century Village at Fryer Park
4185 Orders Rd.
www.swfchs.org
OCTOBER
City of Grove City
Oct. 2-31
Minion Hunt!
Town Center
www.grovecityohio.gov
Fri., Oct. 2
Special Movie | Minion Hunt Kickoff
6 p.m. Activities
6:30 p.m., Despicable Me
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
www.grovecityohio.gov
Fridays, Oct. 2, 16
American Red Cross Blood Drive
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
www.redcrossblood.org
City of Grove City
Sun., Oct. 4
Old-Time Harvest Day
Noon-4 p.m.
Century Village at Fryer Park
4185 Orders Rd.
www.grovecityohio.gov
Wed., Oct. 7
Coffee with a Cop
10:30 a.m.-noon
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
www.grovecityohio.gov
Thurs., Oct. 8
Seniors and Law Enforcement (S.A.L.T.) Meeting
10-11 a.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
www.grovecityohio.gov
Sun., Oct. 11
Farm to Table Brunch: America 250 Event
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Beulah Pavilion
3700 Glacial Ln.
www.grovecityohio.gov
Thurs., Oct. 15
Books with Bo
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Grove City Library
3959 Broadway
www.grovecityohio.gov
City of Grove City
Sat., Oct. 24
Evans Center Fall Craft & Vendor Fair
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
www.grovecityohio.gov
Sat., Oct. 24
Boo Off Broadway
Noon-3 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
www.gcchamber.org
Thurs., Oct. 29
Trick-or-Treat/Beggars’ Night
6-8 p.m.
www.grovecityohio.gov
Fri., Oct. 30
Midnight Market with Parks & Rec
6-9 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
www.grovecityohio.gov