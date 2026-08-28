Discover Grove City Calendar | September/October 2026

Town Center Food Truck Festival & Shop Hop

Fridays, 4-9 p.m.

Sept. 4, 18

and Oct. 2, 16, 30

Town Center

www.grovecitytowncenter.org

Summer Concert Series

Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m.

Sept. 4: The Rezes-Heston Band

Sept. 18: The Twylights

Oct. 16 (6-7:30 p.m.): Ladies of Longford

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Grove City Community Club Harvest Market

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon

Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 10

Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

SEPTEMBER

Fridays, Sept. 4, 18

American Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Saturdays, Sept. 5, 12

Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market

8 a.m.-noon

Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

Expand City of Grove City

Sat., Sept. 5

Labor Day Movie & Drone Show

6:30 Movie: National Treasure

8:45 p.m., Drone Show

The Park at Beulah

3700 Glacial Ln.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Mon., Sept. 7

Community Day at The Big Splash/Closing Day

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Big Splash2831 Southwest Blvd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Thurs., Sept. 10

Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.) Meeting

10-11 a.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fri., Sept. 11

9/11 Memorial Service: 25th Anniversary

8:30 a.m.

Jackson Township Fire Station 204

4900 Buckeye Pkwy.

www.americanlegionoh164.com

Expand City of Grove City

Sat., Sept. 12

Gardens at Gantz Farm Art in the Park

8 a.m.-noon

Gantz Gardens

2255 Home Rd.

www.gantzgardens.com

Sat., Sept. 12

Keep Grove City Beautiful Cleanup Day

9 a.m.-noon

Various locations throughout Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat.-Sun., Sept. 12-13

Mayor’s Pickleball Open: America 250 Event

The Park at Beulah

3700 Glacial Ln.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Thurs., Sept. 17

Senior Lifestyle, Health & Home Expo

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Grove City YMCA

3600 Discovery Dr.

www.ymcacolumbus.org

Thurs., Sept. 17

Books with Bo

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Grove City Library

3959 Broadway

www.swpl.org

Expand City of Grove City

Fri.-Sun., Sept. 18-20

Arts in the Alley & Voice of Grove City

Fri.: 5-9 p.m.

Sat.: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. | Parade, 9:30 a.m.

Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

Sat., Sept. 19

Wide Open Hearts Fall Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Grove City United Methodist Church

2684 Columbus St.

www.wideopenhearts.weebly.com

Sept. 25-Oct. 11

Presented by LTOB: A Murder Is Announced

Various times

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Sat., Sept. 26

Community Shredding Day and SWACO

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Shredding: Park Street Intermediate School,

3205 Park St.

Hazardous Waste: Kingston Center,

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., Sept. 26

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.swfchs.org

OCTOBER

Expand City of Grove City

Oct. 2-31

Minion Hunt!

Town Center

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fri., Oct. 2

Special Movie | Minion Hunt Kickoff

6 p.m. Activities

6:30 p.m., Despicable Me

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fridays, Oct. 2, 16

American Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Expand City of Grove City

Sun., Oct. 4

Old-Time Harvest Day

Noon-4 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Wed., Oct. 7

Coffee with a Cop

10:30 a.m.-noon

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Thurs., Oct. 8

Seniors and Law Enforcement (S.A.L.T.) Meeting

10-11 a.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sun., Oct. 11

Farm to Table Brunch: America 250 Event

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Beulah Pavilion

3700 Glacial Ln.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Thurs., Oct. 15

Books with Bo

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Grove City Library

3959 Broadway

www.grovecityohio.gov

Expand City of Grove City

Sat., Oct. 24

Evans Center Fall Craft & Vendor Fair

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., Oct. 24

Boo Off Broadway

Noon-3 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.gcchamber.org

Thurs., Oct. 29

Trick-or-Treat/Beggars’ Night

6-8 p.m.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fri., Oct. 30

Midnight Market with Parks & Rec

6-9 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov