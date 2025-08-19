Discover Grove City Calendar | September/October 2025

Mon., Sept. 1

Community Day/Closing Day at The Big Splash

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Big Splash2831 Southwest Blvd.

bit.ly/GCsplash

Sept. 2-30

World of Wonders presented by the Southwest Franklin County Historical Society

Grove City Welcome Center and Museum

3378 Park St.

www.swfchs.org

Thurs., Sept. 4

Pups in the Pool @ The Big Splash

5-6:45 p.m.

2831 Southwest Blvd.

(Rain Date: Fri., Sept. 5)

bit.ly/GCsplash

Thurs., Sept. 4

Fitness in the Park: Yoga with Burn Within Yoga

6 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fri., Sept. 5, 19 and Oct. 3, 17

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Sat.-Sun., Sept. 6-7

Mayor’s Cup Pickleball Open & Festival

Tournament: Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Festival: Sat., Noon-8 p.m.

The Park at Beulah

3700 Glacial Ln.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., Sept. 6, 13

Grove City Area Chamber Farmers’ Market

8 a.m.-noon

Town Center

Park St. and Broadway

www.gcchamber.org

Thurs., Sept. 11

9/11 Memorial Service

8:30 a.m.

Jackson Township Fire Station 204

4900 Buckeye Pkwy.

www.centennial.legion.org/ohio/post164

Thurs., Sept. 11

Fitness in the Park: Bodypump with the YMCA

6 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fri., Sept. 12

The Blues Therapy, Summer Outdoor Concert

7-8:30 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fri., Sept. 19

Rezes-Hall Band, Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fri.-Sun., Sept. 19-21

Arts in the Alley & Voice of Grove City

Fri.: 5-9 p.m.

Sat.: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Parade: Sat., 9:30 a.m.

Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

Fri., Sept. 26

Minions (2015), Special Movies in the Park

7 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 26-Oct. 12

Rock of Ages

Various times

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Sat., Sept. 27

Community Shredding Day

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Park Street Intermediate School

3205 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., Sept. 27

SWACO Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., Sept. 27

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.swfchs.org

Sat., Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, 11

Grove City Community Club Fall Harvest Market

8 a.m.-noon

Town Center

Park St. and Broadway

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Wed., Oct. 1

Coffee With a Cop

10:30 a.m.-noon

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 1- Nov. 2

Minion Hunt

Town Center

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., Oct. 4

Grove City’s Smokin’ Hot Wing & Music Festival

Noon-9 p.m.

American Nitrile

3500 Southwest Blvd.

www.americannitrile.com/wingfest

Sun., Oct. 5

5K-9 Rescue Dog Walk/Run

10:30 a.m.

Breck Community Park

3005 Demorest Rd.

www.tedberryevents.com

Sun., Oct. 5

Old-Time Harvest Day

Noon-4 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Thurs., Oct. 9

Seniors and Law Enforcement (SALT) Meeting

10-11 a.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fri., Oct. 24

Boo-lah After Dark

6-10 p.m.

Charles W. Boso Jr. (Beulah) Pavilion

The Park at Beulah

3700 Glacial Ln.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., Oct. 25

Evans Center Fall Craft Bazaar

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., Oct. 25

Boo off Broadway

Noon-3 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.gcchamber.org

Thurs., Oct. 30

Beggars’ Night

6-8 p.m.

Throughout Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov