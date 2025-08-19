Discover Grove City Calendar | September/October 2025

Mon., Sept. 1
Community Day/Closing Day at The Big Splash
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Big Splash2831 Southwest Blvd.
bit.ly/GCsplash
Sept. 2-30
World of Wonders presented by the Southwest Franklin County Historical Society
Grove City Welcome Center and Museum
3378 Park St.
Thurs., Sept. 4
Pups in the Pool @ The Big Splash
5-6:45 p.m.
2831 Southwest Blvd.
(Rain Date: Fri., Sept. 5)
bit.ly/GCsplash
Thurs., Sept. 4
Fitness in the Park: Yoga with Burn Within Yoga
6 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Fri., Sept. 5, 19 and Oct. 3, 17
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
City of Grove City
Sat.-Sun., Sept. 6-7
Mayor’s Cup Pickleball Open & Festival
Tournament: Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Festival: Sat., Noon-8 p.m.
The Park at Beulah
3700 Glacial Ln.
Sat., Sept. 6, 13
Grove City Area Chamber Farmers’ Market
8 a.m.-noon
Town Center
Park St. and Broadway
City of Grove City
Thurs., Sept. 11
9/11 Memorial Service
8:30 a.m.
Jackson Township Fire Station 204
4900 Buckeye Pkwy.
www.centennial.legion.org/ohio/post164
Thurs., Sept. 11
Fitness in the Park: Bodypump with the YMCA
6 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Fri., Sept. 12
The Blues Therapy, Summer Outdoor Concert
7-8:30 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Fri., Sept. 19
Rezes-Hall Band, Summer Concert Series
7-8:30 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Arts in the Alley
Fri.-Sun., Sept. 19-21
Arts in the Alley & Voice of Grove City
Fri.: 5-9 p.m.
Sat.: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Parade: Sat., 9:30 a.m.
Town Center
City of Grove City
Fri., Sept. 26
Minions (2015), Special Movies in the Park
7 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Sept. 26-Oct. 12
Rock of Ages
Various times
Little Theatre Off Broadway
3981 Broadway
Sat., Sept. 27
Community Shredding Day
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Park Street Intermediate School
3205 Park St.
Sat., Sept. 27
SWACO Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
Sat., Sept. 27
Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House
2-4 p.m.
Century Village at Fryer Park
4185 Orders Rd.
Sat., Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, 11
Grove City Community Club Fall Harvest Market
8 a.m.-noon
Town Center
Park St. and Broadway
www.grovecitycommunityclub.org
City of Grove City
Wed., Oct. 1
Coffee With a Cop
10:30 a.m.-noon
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
City of Grove City
Oct. 1- Nov. 2
Minion Hunt
Town Center
Sat., Oct. 4
Grove City’s Smokin’ Hot Wing & Music Festival
Noon-9 p.m.
American Nitrile
3500 Southwest Blvd.
www.americannitrile.com/wingfest
Sun., Oct. 5
5K-9 Rescue Dog Walk/Run
10:30 a.m.
Breck Community Park
3005 Demorest Rd.
City of Grove City
Sun., Oct. 5
Old-Time Harvest Day
Noon-4 p.m.
Century Village at Fryer Park
4185 Orders Rd.
Thurs., Oct. 9
Seniors and Law Enforcement (SALT) Meeting
10-11 a.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
Fri., Oct. 24
Boo-lah After Dark
6-10 p.m.
Charles W. Boso Jr. (Beulah) Pavilion
The Park at Beulah
3700 Glacial Ln.
Sat., Oct. 25
Evans Center Fall Craft Bazaar
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
Sat., Oct. 25
Boo off Broadway
Noon-3 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Thurs., Oct. 30
Beggars’ Night
6-8 p.m.
Throughout Grove City