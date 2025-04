Discover Grove City Calendar | May/June 2025

Saturdays, May-June

Weekly GCACC Farmers’ Market

8 a.m.-noon

4333 Park St.

www.gcchamber.org

Fitness in the Park

Thursdays, 6-7 p.m.

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

June 5, 12, 19, 26

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival & Shop Hop

Fridays, 4-9 p.m.

May 9, 23

June 6, 20

Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Grove City Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market with Special Guests

Saturdays, May 10-Sept. 13,

8 a.m.-noon

May 10: Mother’s Day at the Market

June 28: Fire & Ice with Jackson Township Fire Department

3444 Park St.

www.gcchamber.org

Summer Concert Series

Fridays, 7-8:30 p.m.

May 23: Grove City Community Winds

June 6: The Conspiracy Band

June 13: Cedar Brothers

June 20: These Guys Live

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Thurs., May 1

Blast Off Into Summer with COSI

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Beulah Pavilion

3700 Glacial Ln.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Thurs.-Sun., May 1-4

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents Jane Eyre the Musical

Thurs.: 7:30 p.m.

Fri. and Sat.: 8 p.m.

Sun.: 3 p.m.

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Fri.-Sun., May 2-4

Central Crossing Theatre Department presents Descendants

Fri. and Sat.: 7 p.m.

Sun.: 2 p.m.

Central Crossing High School

4500 Big Run South Rd.

www.cchs.swcsd.us

Fri., May 2, 16; June 6, 20

Blood Drive

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Fri., May 2

Friday Night Grand Slam

6-8 p.m.

Windsor Park

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., May 3

Little League Opening Day

9 a.m.

Windsor Park

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., May 3

Spring Shredding Day

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., May 3

COSI Big Science Celebration

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Scioto Peninsula, 333 West Broad St.

www.cosiscifest.org

Sat., May 3

Kentucky Derby Party

3-8 p.m.

Aladdin Shrine Temple

1801 Gateway Circle

www.shrinerevents.com

Expand Gardens at Gantz

Sat., May 10

Herb, Perennial and Native Plant Sale

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Gardens at Gantz Farm

2255 Home Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., May 17

Touch-a-Truck

10 a.m.-noon

Town Center Park

3378 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., May 17

Aladdin Shrine Pote’s Pirate Ball

5:30-midnight

Aladdin Shrine Center

1801 Gateway Circle

www.shrinerevents.com

Wed., May 21

Chamber Business Impact Conference

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pinnacle Golf Club

1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.

www.gcchamber.org

Sat., May 24

Big Splash Opens

11 a.m.

2831 Southwest Blvd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., May 24

Splash Pad Opens

11 a.m.

3899 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., May 24 and June 28

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village, Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Mon., May 26

Memorial Day Parade and Service

11 a.m.

Town Center

www.grovecityohio.gov

June 2-July 21

Storytime in the Park

Mon., 10:30 a.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.swpl.org

Tues.-Thurs., June 3-5

Showstoppers Performance

Tues. and Thurs.: 1 p.m.

Wed.: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Thurs., June 5

Martini Party (Ladies only)

6-10 p.m.

Aladdin Shrine Temple

1801 Gateway Circle

www.shrinerevents.com

June 7-July 29

Summer Reading Program

Grove City Library

3995 Broadway

www.swpl.org

Sat., June 7

Golf Cart Safety Expo

9-11 a.m.

4665 Hoover Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Mon.-Fri., June 9-13

Safety Town

www.jacksontwpsafetytown.com

Fri.-Sat., June 13-14

Heart of Grove City Wine and Arts Festival

Fri: 5-10 p.m., Sat: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Town Center Park

3559 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

June 13-29

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents Xanadu

Thurs.: 7:30 p.m.

Fri. and Sat.: 8 p.m.

Sun.: 3 p.m.

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Sat., June 14

Heritage Celebration

Noon-4 p.m.

Century Village, Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., June 21

Aladdin Shrine Family Picnic

Noon-4 p.m.

Aladdin Shrine Center

1801 Gateway Circle

www.shrinerevents.com

Sun., June 29

Safety Day at the Big Splash

Noon-3 p.m.

The Big Splash

2831 Southwest Blvd.

www.grovecityohio.gov