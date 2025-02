Discover Grove City Calendar | March/April 2025

Feb. 28-March 16

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents And Then There Were None

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Fri., March 7, 21 and April 4, 18

American Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Sat., March 1, 15, 29 and April 12

Winter Farmers’ Market

9 a.m.-noon

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., March 1, April 5

Grove City Masonic Lodge Community Breakfast

8-10 a.m.

Grove City Masonic Lodge No. 689

3558 Park St.

www.grovecity689.org

Sat., March 15

Grove City High School Band Craft and Gift Bazaar

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

www.gchsbands.org

March 21-April 20

Grove City Bunny Hunt

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., March 22

Keep Grove City Beautiful Cleanup

8 a.m.-noon

Areas across Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sun., March 23

Grove City Chamber Singers Spring Concert

3:30 p.m.

Grove City United Methodist Church

2684 Columbus St.

gcchambersingers.wixsite.com/gcchambersingers

Mon.-Fri., March 24-28

Spring Break – South-Western City School District

www.swcsd.us

Sat., March 29

Gardens at Gantz Farm Symposium

*Registration required

8:30 a.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.gantzgardens.com

Thur.-Sun., April 3-6

Grove City High School Drama presents Mamma Mia!

April 3-6: 7 p.m.

April 5: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

www.swcsd.us

Thur., April 17

South-Western City Schools’ All Show Choirs Showcase

7 p.m.

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

www.swcsd.us

April 18

No School – South-Western City School District

Good Friday

www.swcsd.us

April 18-May 4

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents Jane Eyre the Musical

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Sat., April 19

Bike with Mayor Ike

9 a.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., April 19

EcoFest

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., April 26

Operation Medicine Drop

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jackson Township Fire Department

3650 Hoover Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov