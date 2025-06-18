Discover Grove City Calendar | July/August 2025

Wednesdays, 8 p.m.

Movies in the Park

July 2 – Wonder Woman

July 16 – Secret Life of Pets

July 23 – Elf, including a Sunny 95 Block Party at Town Center Park starting at 6:30 p.m.

July 30 – The Lorax

Aug. 13 – Wicked, start time 6:30

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Saturdays through Sept.

Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market

8 a.m.-noon

Grove City Town Center

Park Street & Broadway

www.gccamber.org

Thurs., July 3; Fri., 18; Aug. 1, 15

Red Cross Blood Drive

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Fri., July 4

Firecracker 5K

7:30-11 a.m.

Pinnacle Golf Club

1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.

www.runsignup.com

Fri., July 4

Grove City Independence Day Fireworks

9:45-10:30 p.m.

Murfin Memorial Fields

457- Haughn Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

July 5, 17; Aug. 2, 21

Walk with a Doc

9 a.m.

Windsor Park (July 5, 17: Aug.2)

4330 Dudley Ave.

Fryer Park (Aug. 2)

3899 Orders Rd.

www.walkwithadoc.org

Mon., July 7, 14, 21, 28

Storytime in the Park

10:30-11 a.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.swpl.org

Thurs., July 10

Community Day at The Big Splash

4:30-7 p.m.

The Big Splash

2831 Southwest Blvd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Thurs., July 10, 17, 24, 31; Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28

Fitness in the Park

6 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Mon., July 14

2025 Chamber Open

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hickory Hills Golf Club

3344 Georgesville-Wrightsville Rd.

www.gcchamber.org

Fri., July 18; Aug. 1, 15, 29

Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop

4-9 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Fri., July 18; Aug. 1, 15, 29

Grove City Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., July 19

Coffee With A Cop at the Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market

9:30-11 a.m.

3444 Park St.

www.gcchamber.org

Fri., July 25

Homecoming Celebration with The Menus

6-10 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., July 26, Aug. 23

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohhistory.org

Sat.-Sun., July 26-27

Grove City High School Alumni Softball Tournament

www.grovecityalumnitournament.com

Sat.-Sun., Aug. 1-2

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Festival

5-11 p.m.

3730 Broadway

www.ourladygc.org

Sat., Aug 2

SWCDS First-Time Bus Riders Event

9 a.m.-noon

Central Crossing High School

4500 Big Run S. Rd.

www.swcds.us

Tues., Aug. 5

National Night Out

6-8 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Thurs., Aug. 7

Purple Heart Day

10 a.m.

Henceroth Park

2075 Mallow Ln.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Thurs.-Sat., Aug. 7-10

Flags for Heroes

Henceroth Park

2075 Mallow Ln.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Aug. 8-24

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents The Play That Goes Wrong

Various times

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Sat., Aug. 9

Heart of Grove City Bourbon & Spirits Festival

1-10 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Sun., Aug. 10

Community Movie Day at The Big Splash, with Moana

5:30 p.m.

The Big Splash

2831 Southwest Blvd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sat., Aug. 16

Chief Challenge at the Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market

8 a.m.-noon

3444 Park St.

www.gcchamber.org

Sat., Aug. 16

Back to School Bash

9 a.m.-noon

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sun., Aug. 17

Special Movie Presentation! Cars featuring Golf Cart Safety

8 p.m.

The Park at Beulah

3700 Glacial Ln.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Thurs., Aug. 21

Evans Center Open House

9 a.m.-noon

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fri., Aug. 29

Labor Day Concert & Drone Show

7-9 p.m.

The Park at Beulah

3800 Glacial Ln.

www.grovecityohio.gov