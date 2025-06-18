Discover Grove City Calendar | July/August 2025

Wednesdays, 8 p.m.
Movies in the Park
July 2 – Wonder Woman
July 16 – Secret Life of Pets
July 23 – Elf, including a Sunny 95 Block Party at Town Center Park starting at 6:30 p.m.
July 30 – The Lorax
Aug. 13 – Wicked, start time 6:30
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Saturdays through Sept.
Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market
8 a.m.-noon
Grove City Town Center
Park Street & Broadway
Thurs., July 3; Fri., 18; Aug. 1, 15
Red Cross Blood Drive
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
Fri., July 4
Firecracker 5K
7:30-11 a.m.
Pinnacle Golf Club
1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.
www.runsignup.com
City of Grove City
Fri., July 4
Grove City Independence Day Fireworks
9:45-10:30 p.m.
Murfin Memorial Fields
457- Haughn Rd.
www.grovecityohio.gov
July 5, 17; Aug. 2, 21
Walk with a Doc
9 a.m.
Windsor Park (July 5, 17: Aug.2)
4330 Dudley Ave.
Fryer Park (Aug. 2)
3899 Orders Rd.
Mon., July 7, 14, 21, 28
Storytime in the Park
10:30-11 a.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Thurs., July 10
Community Day at The Big Splash
4:30-7 p.m.
The Big Splash
2831 Southwest Blvd.
www.grovecityohio.gov
Thurs., July 10, 17, 24, 31; Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28
Fitness in the Park
6 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
www.grovecityohio.gov
Mon., July 14
2025 Chamber Open
9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hickory Hills Golf Club
3344 Georgesville-Wrightsville Rd.
www.gcchamber.org
Fri., July 18; Aug. 1, 15, 29
Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop
4-9 p.m.
Grove City Town Center
3359 Park St.
www.heartofgrovecity.org
Fri., July 18; Aug. 1, 15, 29
Grove City Summer Concert Series
7-8:30 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Sat., July 19
Coffee With A Cop at the Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market
9:30-11 a.m.
3444 Park St.
City of Grove City
Fri., July 25
Homecoming Celebration with The Menus
6-10 p.m.
Grove City Town Center
3359 Park St.
Sat., July 26, Aug. 23
Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House
2-4 p.m.
Century Village
4185 Orders Rd.
www.grovecityohhistory.org
Sat.-Sun., July 26-27
Grove City High School Alumni Softball Tournament
www.grovecityalumnitournament.com
Sat.-Sun., Aug. 1-2
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Festival
5-11 p.m.
3730 Broadway
Sat., Aug 2
SWCDS First-Time Bus Riders Event
9 a.m.-noon
Central Crossing High School
4500 Big Run S. Rd.
Tues., Aug. 5
National Night Out
6-8 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Thurs., Aug. 7
Purple Heart Day
10 a.m.
Henceroth Park
2075 Mallow Ln.
Thurs.-Sat., Aug. 7-10
Flags for Heroes
Henceroth Park
2075 Mallow Ln.
Aug. 8-24
Little Theatre Off Broadway presents The Play That Goes Wrong
Various times
Little Theatre Off Broadway
3981 Broadway
Sat., Aug. 9
Heart of Grove City Bourbon & Spirits Festival
1-10 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
www.heartofgrovecity.org
Sun., Aug. 10
Community Movie Day at The Big Splash, with Moana
5:30 p.m.
The Big Splash
2831 Southwest Blvd.
Sat., Aug. 16
Chief Challenge at the Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market
8 a.m.-noon
3444 Park St.
City of Grove City
Sat., Aug. 16
Back to School Bash
9 a.m.-noon
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Sun., Aug. 17
Special Movie Presentation! Cars featuring Golf Cart Safety
8 p.m.
The Park at Beulah
3700 Glacial Ln.
www.grovecityohio.gov
Thurs., Aug. 21
Evans Center Open House
9 a.m.-noon
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
Fri., Aug. 29
Labor Day Concert & Drone Show
7-9 p.m.
The Park at Beulah
3800 Glacial Ln.