Discover Grove City Calendar| November/December 2024

Nov. 1-Dec. 1

Evans Angels Project Heart Strings Senior Gift Drive

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Evans Center, 4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Nov. 1-Dec. 2

Pumpkin Disposal

Fryer Park, 3899 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Nov. 1, 15 and Dec. 6, 20

American Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Tues., Nov. 5

Election Day Luncheon

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Grove City Community Club, 3397 Civic Pl.

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Thursdays-Sundays, Nov. 8-24

Little Theatre Off Broadway: Clue

Thursdays: 7:30 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 8 p.m.

Sundays: 3 p.m.

The Little Theater Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Sat.-Sun., Nov. 8-9

Grove City High School Band Fall Bazaar

Sat.: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sun.: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Grove City High School, 4665 Hoover Rd.

www.gchsbands.org

Mon., Nov. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m.

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St.

www.americanlegionoh164.com

Nov. 18-Jan. 5

Christmas Light Disposal

Various Grove City Locations

www.grovecityohio.gov

Tues. and Thurs., Nov. 19, 21

South-Western City School District Educational Foundation Benefit Concert

Tues.: SWCSD Honor Choir & Orchestra

Thurs.: Grove City Community Winds & SWCSD Honor Band

7 p.m.

Central Crossing High School, 4500 Big Run S. Rd.

www.swcsef.org

Sun., Nov. 24

The Grove City Chamber Singers Concert

3:30 p.m.

Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St.

www.facebook.com/GroveCityChamberSingers

Nov. 25-Dec. 8

Letters to Santa

Welcome Center and Museum,3378 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Thurs., Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Wattle 5K

8:30 a.m.

1270 Lamplighter Dr.

www.thanksgivingwattle.com

Nov. 29-Dec. 30

Nutcracker Hunt

Town Center Businesses

www.grovecityohio.gov

Tues.-Thurs., Dec. 3-5

Showstoppers: Christmas Play

Tues. and Thurs.: 1 p.m.

Wed.: 1 and 7 p.m.

Evans Center, 4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Dec. 6

Chicken & Noodles Dinner

4-7 p.m.

Grove City Community Club, 3397 Civic Pl.

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Fri., Dec. 6

Grove City Christmas Parade

7 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Fri.-Sat., Dec. 6-7

Grove City Christmas Celebration

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Fri.-Sat., Dec. 6-7

Mistletoe Market

Fri.: 5-9 p.m.

Sat.: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Fri.-Sat., Dec. 6-7

Red vs. Blue Toy Competition at Mistletoe Market

Fri.: 5-9 p.m.

Sat.: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Dec. 6-28

Tree of Remembrance

Visit Grove City,4060 Broadway

www.visitgrovecity.com

Sat., Dec. 7

Grove City Community Winds and Chamber Singers Christmas Concert

11 a.m.

Grove City High School Auditorium, 4665 Hoover Rd.

www.facebook.com/GCCWinds

Sat., Dec. 7

Christmas at the Village

Noon-4 p.m.

Century Village, 4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sun., Dec. 8

Cram the Cruiser Toy Drive

1-4 p.m.

Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St.

www.grovecityohio.gov