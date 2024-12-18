Discover Grove City Calendar| January/February 2025

Thurs., Jan. 2-Feb. 27
Courtesy of the City of Grove City
Rotary Club of Grove City Meetings
7:30 a.m.
Eagle Pavilion at Fryer Park
3899 Orders Rd.
Fri., Jan. 3, 17 and Feb. 7, 21
Grove City Community Blood Drive
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
Sat., Jan. 4, Feb. 1
Grove City Masonic Lodge Community Breakfast
8-10 a.m.
Grove City Masonic Lodge No. 689
3558 Park St.
Mon., Jan. 6
South-Western City Schools – Classes resume
Mon., Jan. 6
Grove City Christian School – Classes resume
Tues., Jan. 7, 21 and Feb. 11, 25
Toastmasters International
7-8 p.m.
City Hall, 4035 Broadway or via Zoom
www.5168204.toastmastersclubs.org
Wed., Jan. 8, Feb. 12
Grove City Lions Club Meetings
6:45 p.m.
City Hall
4035 Broadway
Thurs., Jan. 9, Feb. 13
S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together)
10 a.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
Thurs., Jan. 9, Feb. 13
Courtesy of the City of Grove City
Grove City Noon Lions Club Meetings
Noon
China Bell
1947 Stringtown Rd.
Thurs., Jan. 16, Feb. 20
Books with Bo
6-7 p.m.
Grove City Library
3959 Broadway
Jan. 17-Feb. 2
Little Theatre Off Broadway presents Avenue Q
Various times
Little Theatre Off Broadway
3981 Broadway
Mon.-Tues., Jan. 20-21
South-Western City Schools – No School
Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Professional Day
Tues., Jan. 21, Feb. 18
Alzheimer’s Support Group
7 p.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
Tues., Jan. 21
Shelterhouse Registrations Open
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
Feb. 1-28
Buddy Ball League Registration
www.buddyball.com
Feb. 1-28
Courtesy of the City of Grove City
Grove City Little League & Girls Softball Registration
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
Fri., Feb. 7
South-Western Career Academy Grand Opening Celebration of New Wing
9 a.m., Open House
South-Western Career Academy
4750 Big Run S. Rd.
Mon., Feb. 17
South-Western City Schools – Presidents Day, No School