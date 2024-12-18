Discover Grove City Calendar| January/February 2025

What's happening in the community

Thurs., Jan. 2-Feb. 27

Rotary Club of Grove City Meetings

7:30 a.m.

Eagle Pavilion at Fryer Park

3899 Orders Rd.

www.gcrotaryoh.com

Fri., Jan. 3, 17 and Feb. 7, 21

Grove City Community Blood Drive

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Sat., Jan. 4, Feb. 1

Grove City Masonic Lodge Community Breakfast

8-10 a.m.

Grove City Masonic Lodge No. 689

3558 Park St.

www.grovecity689.org

Mon., Jan. 6

South-Western City Schools – Classes resume

www.swcsd.us

Mon., Jan. 6

Grove City Christian School – Classes resume

www.grovecitychristian.org

Tues., Jan. 7, 21 and Feb. 11, 25

Toastmasters International

7-8 p.m.

City Hall, 4035 Broadway or via Zoom

www.5168204.toastmastersclubs.org

Wed., Jan. 8, Feb. 12

Grove City Lions Club Meetings

6:45 p.m.

City Hall

4035 Broadway

www.grovecitylions.org

Thurs., Jan. 9, Feb. 13

S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together)

10 a.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Thurs., Jan. 9, Feb. 13

Grove City Noon Lions Club Meetings

Noon

China Bell

1947 Stringtown Rd.

www.facebook.com/gcnoonlions

Thurs., Jan. 16, Feb. 20

Books with Bo

6-7 p.m.

Grove City Library

3959 Broadway

www.swpl.org

Jan. 17-Feb. 2

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents Avenue Q

Various times

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Mon.-Tues., Jan. 20-21

South-Western City Schools – No School

Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Professional Day

www.swcsd.us

Tues., Jan. 21, Feb. 18

Alzheimer’s Support Group

7 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.coaaa.org

Tues., Jan. 21

Shelterhouse Registrations Open

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Feb. 1-28

Buddy Ball League Registration

www.buddyball.com

Feb. 1-28

Grove City Little League & Girls Softball Registration

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Fri., Feb. 7

South-Western Career Academy Grand Opening Celebration of New Wing

9 a.m., Open House

South-Western Career Academy

4750 Big Run S. Rd.

www.swca.swcsd.us

Mon., Feb. 17

South-Western City Schools – Presidents Day, No School

www.swcsd.us