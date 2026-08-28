Discover Grove City Bookmarks | September/October 2026

Learning is a lifelong adventure, and these books explore the many ways education shapes who we become. From magical classrooms and memorable teachers, to rediscovering forgotten dreams and embracing new skills later in life, these stories celebrate curiosity, resilience and the lessons that happen both inside and outside the classroom. Whether you're starting a new school year or simply looking to learn something new, these titles remind us that education can change our lives in unexpected ways.

Strangeville School Is Totally Normal (Juvenile Fiction)

Written by Darcy Miller, Illustrated by Brett Helquist

Harvey Hill is hoping a fresh start at a new school will finally help him fit in. Instead, he discovers that Strangeville School is filled with unusual classmates, mysterious happenings and anything but ordinary experiences. Along the way, Harvey learns that being yourself may be far more important than being normal.

Not Here to Be Liked (Teen Fiction)

by Michelle Quach

When Eliza Quan is passed over for editor-in-chief of the school newspaper despite her qualifications, she channels her frustration into an essay that sparks a student-led feminist movement. As she is forced to work alongside the boy who got the position, Eliza discovers that leadership, activism and relationships are rarely as simple as they seem.

Home Schooled: A Memoir (Nonfiction)

by Stefan Merrill Block

After spending five formative years in an unconventional homeschooling environment, Stefan Merrill Block returns to public school feeling unprepared for the world around him. This thoughtful memoir explores family, education and the lasting impact of one mother's determination to nurture her son's creativity.

A Deadly Education (Fantasy)

by Naomi Novik

At Scholomance, graduation is never guaranteed. Students must survive deadly monsters, dangerous magic and one another if they hope to leave alive. El possesses extraordinary power, but uncovering the school's secrets may be just as dangerous as the challenges lurking around every corner.

The Most Likely Club (Fiction)

by Elyssa Friedland

When four former classmates reunite years after high school, they realize the dreams they once had may still be within reach. Inspired by old memories and a little courage, they set out to prove that it is never too late to pursue new goals or rewrite your story.

Beginners: The Joy and Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning (Nonfiction)

by Tom Vanderbilt

What happens when you become a beginner again? Tom Vanderbilt spends a year learning everything from juggling to drawing while exploring the science and psychology of learning. His engaging journey reveals how embracing new challenges can enrich our lives at any age.