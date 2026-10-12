Discover Grove City Bookmarks | November/December 2026

Philanthropy is about more than giving. It is also about connection, community and the ways people can make an impact on one another’s lives. These buzzworthy book recommendations offer stories of unexpected relationships, second chances, bold choices and unforgettable adventures, giving readers plenty to discover and share.

Whistler (Psychological Fiction)

by Ann Patchett

Daphne Fuller is unexpectedly reunited with her former stepfather, Eddie Triplett, years after their brief but meaningful time together. As they reconnect, they discover that even the smallest moments can leave a lasting impression and that it is never too late to build a meaningful relationship.

The Calamity Club (Historical Fiction)

by Kathryn Stockett

In Oxford, Mississippi, during the Great Depression, three unlikely women find strength in one another. Eleven-year-old orphan Meg, unmarried Birdie and determined Charlie form an unexpected sisterhood and create a daring plan to take control of their futures. Together, they are ready to face whatever consequences come their way.

Yesteryear (Historical Fiction)

by Caro Claire Burke

Natalie appears to have the perfect life, complete with a cowboy husband, charming farmhouse, beautiful sourdough loaves and thousands of online followers. Behind the scenes, however, her picture-perfect world is carefully staged. When Natalie suddenly finds herself in the past, on a reality show and facing a religious trial, she will do whatever it takes to get back to her life.

Mad Mabel (Mystery Fiction)

by Sally Hepworth

Eighty-one-year-old Elise Mabel Fitzpatrick has a reputation for being difficult, and she likes it that way. She knows everyone's business while keeping her own secrets carefully guarded. But when a curious young girl moves into the neighborhood and starts asking questions, Mabel may have finally met someone who can crack her carefully constructed defenses.

The Velvet Knife (Teen Thriller)

by Maureen Johnson

Stevie Bell may be a brilliant teen detective, but even she struggles to make sense of romance and other messy matters of the living. Fortunately, a mysterious death in a Manhattan apartment complex gives Stevie something much easier to understand. With a new case to solve, Stevie is ready to follow the clues and uncover the truth.

Change of Plans (Teen Romance)

by Sarah Dessen

Finley is surprised when her distant mother takes her on a last-minute trip to visit relatives she barely knows. Spending the summer with her extended family and the teens working at her aunt's diner gives Finley a chance to form new friendships and see her mother in a different light. Along the way, she begins to discover more about where she comes from and who she wants to become.

We’re a Bad Idea, Right? (Teen Romance)

by K. L. Walther

Audrey Barbour has always been the perfect daughter, but when her parents refuse to support her artistic dreams, she decides it is time to break a few rules. She and her best friend Henry hatch a plan involving a fake relationship and renting out her parents' mansion. Their scheme seems foolproof until fake dating starts to feel a lot less fake.

Spy School Goes East (Juvenile Fiction)

by Stuart Gibbs

When the adult spies in the Hale family disappear during a mission in China, Ben Ripley and his fellow trainees refuse to sit back and wait for answers. Their rescue mission takes them across China and straight into the path of a dangerous plot. With plenty of action, humor and surprises, Ben will have to rely on his training to save the day.