Discover Grove City Bookmarks | November/December 2025

Temperatures are dropping, the perfect excuse to relax with a cozy blanket and gripping read. Here are some titles Grove City Library staff have been enjoying. Try one out or stop by or give the library a call for more book recommendations.

We Are All Guilty Here (thriller/suspense)

by Karin Slaughter

Officer Emmy Clifton is in charge of searching for two girls who vanished. She may think she knows everything about one of them, her best friend's daughter, but she soon learns these girls were keeping some horrifying secrets. The first in Slaughter’s new North Falls series.

One Small Mistake (psychological suspense)

by Dandy Smith

Elodie Fray makes one small mistake, but it has deadly consequences. One Small Mistake is a twisty thriller that will have you staying up late to finish.

Demon Copperhead (fiction)

by Barbara Kingsolver

A modern version of Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield, this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel follows the life of a young boy raised through the foster system in Appalachia and his struggles with addictions and friendships.

Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland (nonfiction)

by Patrick Radden Keefe

The true story of the search for a woman’s murderer during the bitter conflict in Northern Ireland known as The Troubles. Say Nothing is an excellent read from which the 2024 Hulu drama series was adapted.

Disclaimer (psychological thriller)

by Renée Knight

While reading a book that mysteriously shows up on her nightstand, a television producer realizes it’s not just a story – it’s a thinly-veiled description of her and an event that happened years ago. This thriller is uniquely written, following two different timelines, and was adapted into a 2024 Apple TV series of the same name.

Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty (nonfiction)

by Patrick Radden Keefe

A New York Times bestseller, Empire of Pain is a true account of the rise and fall of the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, and why they are viewed as greatly responsible for the opioid crisis in the country.

Swamp Kings: The Story of the Murdaugh Family of South Carolina and a Century of Backwoods Power (nonfiction)

by Jason Ryan

Interweaving the narratives and history of generations of the Murdaugh family, Ryan tells the “stranger-than-fiction” true story of the rise and downfall of a longtime politically powerful family in South Carolina.