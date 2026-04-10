Discover Grove City Bookmarks |May/June 2026

From nourishing meals to nourishing movement, these titles celebrate the many ways we care for ourselves and one another. Whether you are looking to rethink what is on your plate, strengthen your body, find steadiness through change or lose yourself in a story filled with warmth and heart, this collection highlights the power of food, connection and personal growth. Each book invites you to slow down, savor the moment and embrace the small, meaningful rituals that make life richer.

What to Eat Now: The Indispensable Guide to Good Food, How to Find It, and Why It Matters (Nonfiction)

by Marion Nestle

Ever stand in the grocery aisle wondering what is actually good for you? This book breaks down the confusion around nutrition, food labels and sustainability with clarity and humor, empowering readers to make informed, confident choices about what they eat and why it matters.

Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love (Nonfiction)

by Samin Nosrat

Warm, inviting and full of flavor, this cookbook celebrates the joy of gathering around food. It pairs approachable, delicious recipes with thoughtful kitchen wisdom, encouraging readers to slow down, savor quality ingredients and create meaningful moments with the people they love.

Yoga for Times of Change: Practices and Meditations for Moving Through Stress, Anxiety, Grief, and Life’s Transitions (Nonfiction)

by Nina Zolotow

Life is full of transitions, both joyful and challenging. This book offers a compassionate guide to using yoga, breathwork and meditation to navigate anxiety, grief, aging and growth, helping readers cultivate steadiness and resilience through a daily practice.

Strong and Lean: 9-Minute Daily Workouts to Build Your Best Body: No Equipment, Anywhere, Anytime (Nonfiction)

by Mark Lauren and Joshua Clark

No gym required. Strong and Lean delivers a practical, time-efficient fitness plan designed to fit into even the busiest schedules. With simple nine-minute routines that require no equipment, this guide helps readers build strength, consistency and confidence wherever they are.

A Midnight Pastry Shop Called Hwawoldang (Fiction)

by Onhwa Lee

When Yeon-hwa inherits her grandmother’s bakery, she discovers it opens only at night and serves customers who are not quite alive. Blending sweetness with a touch of the supernatural, this enchanting novel explores unfinished business, second chances and the comforting magic of baked goods.

Audrey Lane Stirs the Pot (Fiction)

by Alexis Hall

What happens when a struggling woman enters a beloved baking competition in hopes of turning her life around? With sharp wit and heartfelt romance, this novel whisks readers into a charming world of televised baking, unexpected friendships and the possibility of love rising when you least expect it.