Discover Grove City Bookmarks |July/August 2026

From mischievous mysteries to offbeat adventures, this collection of books brings together unforgettable characters who refuse to quietly fade into the background. These stories explore aging, identity and unexpected purpose with humor, suspense and a touch of the bizarre. Whether it is an unconventional sleuth, a reluctant villain or even a determined crow or bee, each book will offer a fresh perspective on what it means to take control of your story and find meaning in the most surprising places.

An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good (Mystery)

by Helene Tursten

Eighty-eight-year-old Maud enjoys her quiet, carefully curated life, complete with travel and modern comforts. But when that life is threatened, Maud proves she is willing to go to extreme lengths to protect it. Told through a series of darkly humorous stories, this collection follows her clever and chilling solutions to inconvenient problems.

The Story of Arthur Truluv (Fiction)

by Elizabeth Berg

Arthur, a grieving widower, finds comfort in routine until his path crosses with Maddy, a struggling teenager, and Lucille, a kind but lonely neighbor. Together, these three form an unlikely friendship that grows into something deeper, offering one another support, healing and a renewed sense of belonging.

Starter Villain (Science Fiction)

by John Scalzi

Charlie’s uneventful life is upended when he inherits his uncle’s secret supervillain empire. Suddenly thrust into a world of elaborate schemes, dangerous rivals and surprisingly intelligent animal allies, Charlie must decide whether he is ready to embrace his unexpected new role.

Isabella Nagg and the Pot of Basil (Fantasy)

by Oliver Darkshire

Isabella Nagg’s life in a dreary town takes a strange turn when her husband brings home a stolen spell book. What begins as a small experiment with magic soon grows into something more transformative. With the help of an unusual companion, Isabella discovers new purpose, quiet power and the possibility of change.

Hollow Kingdom (Fiction)

by Kira Jane Buxton

S.T., a sharp-tongued domesticated crow, lives a comfortable life alongside his human companion until a mysterious apocalypse begins to wipe out humanity. As the world changes, S.T. sets out on an unexpected journey, offering a darkly funny and surprisingly heartfelt look at survival, loyalty and what it means to be human.

The Bees (Fiction)

by Laline Paull

Born into the lowest rank of her hive, Flora 717 is an unlikely heroine with abilities that set her apart. As she rises through the rigid social order, she uncovers dangerous truths about the world she serves. Faced with impossible choices, Flora must decide whether to follow the rules or risk everything for something greater.