Discover Grove City Bookmarks | January/February 2026

Brr-ing on the books. Find a cozy spot and warm up with a good story. Check out these recommendations from Grove City Library staff or stop by the library for help finding your next read.

Plotting for Murder (cozy mystery)

by Tamra Baumann

This book is number one in the “Cozy Mystery Bookshop” series which is available in e-audiobook format through Libby. Plotting for Murder offers an enjoyable diversion with a mix of humor, suspense and descriptive food. Caution: you will want something eat.

If I Run (fiction)

by Terri Blackstock

First in the “If I Run” series, If I Run is a heart-pumping mystery and involves a veteran with PTSD and a feisty woman accused of murder. A very fast-paced series that you may not want to read before bed.

Isabella Nagg and the Pot of Basil (fantasy)

by Oliver Darkshire

Filled with goblins, sentient flora and fauna, and missing wizards, this quick novel is sure to keep you laughing. Isabella Nagg is sick of her husband, but she can’t just let him fall to the Goblin Market. With the help of a cat-like creature and a many-volume set of magic texts, Isabella works to save not only her husband but her town from the goblins and their evil mistress.

The Enchanted Greenhouse (fantasy)

by Sarah Beth Durst

Terlu Perna wakes up alone on a seemingly uninhabited snow-covered island. She makes her way to a blessedly warm greenhouse and finds a taciturn gardener who hopes Terlu will be the one to save his greenhouses. Though she doesn’t know how she got there and isn’t technically supposed to do magic, Terlu can’t leave this man to watch his greenhouses wither.

House of Frost and Feathers (fantasy)

by Lauren Wiesebron

A skeptical young woman joins the house of a witch and her apprentice. With limited job options and the return of the Sleeping Plague, she doesn’t have any other options. As Marisha spends all of her time surrounded by magic in a house on chicken legs, she learns about belief, human nature and what she wants in life.

The Protector of the Small series (YA Fantasy)

by Tamora Pierce

Pierce writes young adult fantasy novels with a strong interest in feminist themes. The Protector of the Small is a very enjoyable coming-of-age quartet series with the main character and friends rising to the occasion and defeating any obstacles thrown their way.