Discover Grove City Bookmarks | September/October 2025

Need some reading inspiration? Fall into these engrossing books recommended by library staff. For more recommendations, stop by or give us a call. We’d love to help you find your next read!

The Volcano Daughters (historical fiction)

by Gina María Balibrera

Told from the point of view of two sisters who escape genocide and the ghosts of their massacred friends, the story begins in El Salvador under the brutal regime of a dictator. Readers follow the sisters as they reconnect and build their lives after tragedy. Though heavy at times, the story contains hope, perseverance and strength.

Heartwood (fiction)

by Amity Gaige

When Valerie, an experienced hiker, goes missing 200 miles from her end point on the Appalachian trail, Beverly, a determined Maine Game Warden, assembles a team to try and locate her. This engaging story is mainly told from Valerie and Beverly's perspective; it unfolds with the help of a search and rescue dog and unexpected armchair detective.

Greenteeth (fantasy)

by Molly O’Neill

Jenny, a river hag, and Temperance, a witch, form an unlikely duo as they set out on a quest to save their village from an ancient evil. Jenny and Temperance are helped by a variety of fae, monsters and legends as they find what they need to make a stand. Full of English folklore, adventure and hope, this book is a delight.

Killers of a Certain Age (fiction)

by Deanna Raybourn

Billie, Mary Alice, Helen and Natalie are retiring from their careers as elite assassins and are celebrating with an all-expense paid cruise trip courtesy of their former employer, the Museum, only to discover that the Museum has taken out hits on all of them. To survive they’ll have to lean on each other and their years of experience. Luckily, they know what they’re doing.

The Perfect Marriage (psychological thriller)

by Jeneva Rose

Sarah Morgan is one of the best criminal defense attorneys in D.C., but when her husband is accused of killing his mistress, she is in for the legal fight of her life. Filled with so many twists and turns, you won't be able to predict the ending.

The Listeners (fiction)

by Maggie Stiefvater

Set in 1942 in a luxury hotel in West Virginia, June Porter Hudson, a local girl turned the hotel’s general manager, must persuade her staff to serve with a smile when the hotel owner works with the State Department to fill the hotel with captured Axis diplomats. Mix into the story an FBI agent with a coal miner's tattoo and the magic powers of the local water, and you won't want to put this book down.

Want more recommendations? Give us a call or visit www.swpl.org and explore NoveList Plus and NoveList K-8 Plus, online readers’ advisories featuring both fiction and nonfiction. Access via the ‘Resources’ tab, ‘Books & Literature’ section.