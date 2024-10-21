Discover Grove City Bookmarks | Nov/Dec 2024

Visit www.swpl.org or call 614-875-6716 for current library hours and services.

Library hours through December 31, 2024: Mon–Thu: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Fri–Sat: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Closed Sundays

Learn more about reduced hours at swpl.org

Follow the library on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube

Want more recommendations? Give us a call or visit www.swpl.org and explore NoveList Plus and NoveList K-8 Plus, online readers’ advisories featuring both fiction and nonfiction. Access via the ‘Resources’ tab, ‘Books & Literature’ section.

Take a break and cozy up with one of these titles that just might have you up reading all night. Recommended picks from Grove City Library staff. Stop by or call if you’d like help finding more great reads.

Heartless Hunter: The Crimson Moth Duology (romantasy) by Kristen Ciccarelli

Rune might pretend to be a vapid young socialite in a world hell-bent on hunting witches, but at night she becomes the Crimson Moth, a witch vigilante working to rescue other witches. When a job goes wrong, she's forced to throw the hunters off her scent by courting Gideon Sharpe, notorious witch hunter, and a man she finds herself falling for nonetheless. But Gideon is pretending to court her as well, and soon it becomes impossible to tell who is the moth and who is the flame.

Every Single Secret (romantic thriller) by Christina Dodd

This book will grab your attention from the opening paragraph. Never whisper the truth. Never reveal the past. Rowan Winterbourne is forced to live an isolated past. When a stranger arrives at her door, she makes the dangerous mistake of letting her guard down. Follow Rowan on a path of dark secrets and revenge.

Crow Talk (fiction) by Eileen Garvin

A moving story of love, grief, friendship and the healing power of nature in the midst of darkness. Set in the beauty of the northwest, follow the story of the three main characters as they heal and rediscover joy together while rescuing an injured crow.

What Have You Done (suspense, thriller) by Shari Lapena

The body of a young girl is found in a field in a small town where everyone knows everyone. As the young girl’s ghost struggles to remember what happened to her, the reader witnesses the impact her death has on her loved ones, all while trying to find the murderer. You will want to stay up late to follow all the twists and turns in this thriller.

House of Glass (pyschological thriller) by Sarah Pekkanen

On the outside, they appear to be the perfect family. But when the Barclay family’s young nanny falls to her death, 9-year-old Rose Barclay – who witnessed the scene in the midst of her parent's bitter divorce – stops speaking. Enter Stella Hudson, the best interest lawyer appointed to serve in the custody case for care of Rose. Stella soon finds herself caught up in a twisted case of secrets as she tries to determine who is the victim and who is the murderer.

Killers of a Certain Age (thriller) by Deanna Raybourn

Older women often feel invisible, but sometimes that is their secret weapon.As a retirement gift from a secret organization known as the Museum, four women, all former deadly assassins, are gifted with an all-expense paid cruise. Once they are on board, they learn that the Museum has ordered their elimination, and now they must find their assassins before the assassins find them.

Forever, Interrupted (fiction) by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Elsie Porter falls madly in love with Ben on a rainy New Year’s Day and marries him a few months later. But just nine days after they marry, Ben is rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car while riding his bike. At the hospital, Elsie has to face a mother-in-law who doesn’t even know she exists. This book will break your heart and put it back together as you follow them on their journey to healing.