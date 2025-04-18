Discover Grove City Bookmarks | May/June 2025

Mark your calendars for the Summer Reading Challenge, running June 7-July 31 for kids and adults, featuring special activities, prizes, performers and more.

Swordheart (fantasy)

by T. Kingfisher

Halla inherited her great-uncle’s estate and with it, relatives who want to marry her to her cousin and a man trapped in a sword. This funny and thoughtful story follows Halla, her magic sword, and a rag-tag group of supporters on an adventure as she seeks help dealing with her family.

The Cartographers (fiction)

by Peng Shepherd

Nell, a cartographer, has been estranged from her father, also a cartographer, for years. When he dies at his prestigious job at the NYPL, Nell is sucked into a world of secrets and long buried truths. This twisty story is full of found family, second chances and a little bit of magic.

The Ornithologist’s Field Guide to Love (fiction)

by India Holton

In this whimsical enemies-to-lovers rom-com, rival ornithologists Beth and Devon work together to find the rarest magical bird in the world. They traipse across England to stay head of the other ornithologists and gain the ultimate prize.

Pictures of You (fiction)

by Emma Grey

Pictures of You weaves the story of Evie, a woman dealing with amnesia after an accident, as she attempts to piece together the last 13 years of her life. This book has mystery and romance with a dash of psychological thriller.

The Indigo Girl (historical fiction)

by Natasha Boyd

The fictionalized story of a real person, The Indigo Girl tells the story of 16-year-old Eliza Lucas who is left in charge of her family’s struggling South Carolina plantations while her father pursues his military aspirations. Eliza leads with strength, intelligence and compassion in a time where these qualities were not appreciated in a woman. Startling at times, you will want to learn more about the real-life woman who inspired this story.

More or Less Maddy (fiction)

by Lisa Genova

An absorbing and compelling novel about a young woman learning to navigate the complexities of living with bipolar disorder while rejecting the stability and approval found in a traditionally “normal” life for a career in stand-up comedy. Messy and sometimes scary, the author discusses mental illness with compassion and honesty.

The Many Lies of Veronica Hawkins (thriller, suspense)

by Kristina Pérez

When newly married Marina arrives in Hong Kong, she finds herself a bit adrift. Her luck changes when she meets the beautiful and sophisticated Veronica Hawkins. Then Veronica suddenly disappears over the side of a yacht in the middle of a party. Someone knows what really happened, and they aren’t telling.

A Love Like the Sun (fiction, romance)

by Riss M. Neilson

A Love Like the Sun follows the story of lifelong best friends Laniah and Issac in this fresh novel about shared history, those who make us our bravest selves, and love in its many forms.