Discover Grove City Bookmarks | March/April 2026

Looking for books that kids can’t put down? These popular picks capture kids’ imaginations and make reading fun and exciting. Did you know that reading encourages language development, critical thinking skills, emotional intelligence and so much more? Check out some titles with your little(s) to enjoy the benefits of reading as a family.

Don’t Trust Fish (Picture Book)

by Neil Sharpson, illustrated by Dan Santat

Do you trust fish? This laugh-out-loud book blends real facts with absurd humor, encouraging readers to decide for themselves. Bright, detailed illustrations make it perfect for interactive read alouds.

The Jade Bracelet (Picture Book)

by Hà Dinh, illustrated by Yong Ling Kang

This beautifully illustrated story explores the bonds between generations and the importance of cultural traditions. It shows how love and memory keep us connected to those who came before us.

Kate the Chemist: The Awesome Book of Edible Experiments for Kids (Juvenile Nonfiction)

by Kate Biberdorf

Did you know cooking is chemistry? This engaging cookbook features 25 kid-friendly recipes that double as science experiments, introducing young readers to STEM through fun, hands-on cooking.

J vs. K (Juvenile Fiction)

by Kwame Alexander and Jerry Craft

J and K are the most creative fifth graders at school, and both are determined to win the annual storytelling contest. When they realize they’re rivals, a playful competition unfolds, full of clever schemes and surprising twists.

Weirdo (Juvenile Graphic Novel)

by Tony Weaver Jr., illustrated by Cin and Jes Wibowo

This autobiographical story follows a young boy coping with a traumatic experience as he learns to embrace self-love and acceptance. A gentle reminder that even the hardest days don’t last forever.

Thorn Season (Teen Fiction)

by Kiera Azar

Perfect for fans of The Selection and Powerless. Noblewoman Alissa Paine hides her dangerous secret to survive in the Kingdom of Daradon, but when she’s summoned to the palace for debutante’s season, she must decide how far she’s willing to go to protect herself.

The Informed Parent: A Science-Based Resource for Your Child’s First Four Years (Nonfiction)

by Tara Haelle and Emily Willingham

From prenatal vitamins to daycare decisions, this book addresses the many unknowns facing new and expectant parents. Clear chapters and straightforward advice make it a helpful, reassuring guide for parents and caregivers.

Oh Crap! I have a Toddler: Tackling These Crazy Awesome Years – No Time-Outs Needed (Nonfiction)

by Jamie Glowacki

A new age brings new questions. With honest, experience-based guidance, this book helps parents navigate toddlerhood with confidence while learning how to enjoy this exciting stage of family life.