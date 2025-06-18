Discover Grove City Bookmarks | July/August

Mark your calendars for the Summer Reading Challenge, running through July 31 for kids and adults, featuring special activities, prizes, performers and more.

This Will Be Fun (fantasy)

by E. B. Asher

The Four saved the queendom from the evil Fraternal Brotherhood 10 years ago. In the past decade, three of the four have grown apart and developed feuds. When the queen calls on them to save the kingdom again, they embark on a quest with much more bickering than last time. But, as they remember how well they work together, things start to mend.

How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying (fantasy)

by Django Wexler

Davi has been trying to save the kingdom from the Dark Lord for 1,000 years in a deadly time-loop. This time she decides she’s had enough; it’s her turn to be the Dark Lord. So she sets out on a violent and expletive-filled quest to build her horde and complete the challenges to become the Dark Lord.

The Unlocking Season: A Joanne Kilbourn Mystery

by Gail Bowen

A great combination of mystery and family drama. Joanne and her best friend Roy are writing a TV series based on Joanne’s complicated family. When Roy dies mysteriously, Joanne decides to investigate his last few hours before his death. As she learns the truth, she has to decide if the truth is hers to reveal.

The Mighty Red: A Novel (fiction)

by Louise Erdrich

Set in North Dakota, this novel follows the lives of people in a small town and how they cope with a variety of challenges, some of which they have no control over. The author has worked to create deeply developed characters that pull you into the story.

Get a Life, Chloe Brown (romantic comedy)

by Talia Hibbert

Chloe Brown is taking control of her life, and she is starting with recruiting her mysterious neighbor to help her experience new things. This sweet and tender romance is filled with humor and will brighten your day.

Homeseeking (fiction)

by Karissa Chen

Suchi met Haiwen in Shanghai when she was 7 years old, and their childhood friendship bloomed into love until war pulled them apart. When they meet again, 60 years have passed. Historical fiction lovers will enjoy this moving novel that covers Chinese history and the modern development of Taiwan.