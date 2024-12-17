Discover Grove City Bookmarks | January/February 2025

Follow the library on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube

Start off your year with a great read! Check out these recommended titles from staff at the Grove City Library. Need more? Stop by or call us for more great picks.

The Spellshop (romantasy) by Sarah Beth Durst

Dive into this magical romantasy filled with a sentient houseplant, stolen spell books, unexpected friendships, sweet jams and love.

James (fiction) by Percival Everett

A reimagining of Huck Finn (Adventures of Huckleberry Finn) through Jim’s eyes, this riveting book introduces him as a reluctant hero full of intelligence, determination and dignity. Everett’s writing brings the characters to life while not shying away from tough topics.

A Sorceress Comes to Call (fantasy) by T. Kingfisher

A blend of horror and humor, this dark reimagining of the Brothers Grimm’s “The Goose Girl” is filled with secrets, magic and murder. Cordelia must face her mother to save the people who have become like family.

Indigo Isle (fiction) by T. I. Lowe

Sonny Bates left her home 15 years ago and hasn’t looked back. Now her latest job takes her back to South Carolina. She comes across a private barrier island and its reclusive owner Hudson, known by locals as the Monster of Indigo Isle. As Sonny starts to break through Hudson’s grumpy exterior, they find an unexpected and healing connection.

The God of the Woods (fiction) by Liz Moore

When a teenager vanishes from her Adirondack summer camp with a history, old secrets are revealed as the investigation unfolds while a powerful family will do anything to stay in control.

Counting Miracles (fiction) by Nicholas Sparks

The latest novel by Nicholas Sparks, this powerful story follows three main characters who have all been touched by loss. As they orbit closer to each other, their hope, faith and love help them find peace.

Sylvia’s Second Act (fiction) by Hillary Yablon

When Sylvia finds out her husband is cheating on her, she embarks on a life-changing journey with her best friend in tow. At 63, she has the wisdom, experience and perspective to fulfill her dream of becoming a wedding planner in New York City. You won’t want to put down this part comedy, part redemption story.