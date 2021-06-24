Diamonds are a girl's best friend, but for Maddie Wilcox?

When Maddie Wilcox grew up playing coed baseball, she never dreamed that she could play softball in college.

When 8-year-old Wilcox started playing girls’ softball for a travel team at the recommendation of a neighbor, she often found herself last on the bench.

“She was a terrible player, honestly,” says her father, Sean Wilcox, with a laugh. “She would get into the last inning and strike out and go back to the bench and cry.”

Sean did what any parent would do: He agreed to help his daughter succeed in what she loved however he could – even if it meant quitting his job.

“She said she really, really wanted to play,” he says. “So I made the decision since she was my last daughter to quit coaching football and dedicate my time to her.”

Senior Year Stats The Grove City High School softball team went 28-2, setting a record of 20 straight wins to open the season, and won the OCC League Championship. WIlcox finished with a batting average of .448 and her on base percentage was .558. She made first team all-league and was second team all-district.

The father-daughter duo trained hitting 157 days straight in their basement. They didn’t take any off days, not even Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year’s. Their hard work and major dedication paid off in a big way. By the time the next season came around in the spring, 9-year-old Wilcox was ready.

“I ended up proving myself,” she says. “I got to start and batted second. I actually ended up being really good, and I was one of the best on the team after working so hard.”

Wilcox went on to play softball in high school. Her freshman year, she made varsity and all-district, and she was awarded second team Ohio Capital Conference. She even batted first.

“I went into high school not even knowing if I was gonna start,” she says. “I kept getting opportunities and I ended up starting. … The older girls pushed me to do better.”

Her dad was proud to have a daughter playing for Grove City High School under Ted Williams, a hall of fame softball coach.

“He definitely gets the best out of all the girls,” Sean says. “I can’t thank him enough for how hard he’s been able to push Maddie. His proven track record over the years has been exceptional. … It’s the best program at Grove City High School.”

During her freshman year, Wilcox injured her hip. However, like that 157-day commitment she’d once made, she dedicated herself to her physical therapy and training regimen, and soon she was good as new. Her sophomore year she was first team OCC and third team all-state Division I.

Her previous travel coach, Tom Schmeiser of the Ohio Outlaws, was grateful to have her on the team.

“She was definitely one of (our leaders),” he says. “She’s everything you’d ask for. She’d give you 100 percent and then some.”

Schmeiser says that the goal of the Ohio Outlaws before it was dissolved was to help softball players get recruited. With the team, Wilcox traveled to places such as California, Colorado and New Jersey to be seen by scouts. With the Ohio Outlaws, Wilcox set a record for the most homeruns in a season. Despite her success, she never forgot she was part of a team – and there to have fun.

“In between an inning she’ll be dancing in the outfield,” says Sean. “She’ll try to make you laugh. She’s always trying to pick up her teammates.”

On the first day that college coaches were allowed to contact potential recruits, Wilcox set an Ohio Outlaw team record for most phone calls received by coaches with more than 10. She was heavily recruited by many Division I schools, but she decided on Ohio University.

“I’ve always wanted to go there since I was a little girl,” she says. “It really is just like a dream come true.”

Wilcox attributes her success to her dad, without whom she says she doesn’t know where she’d be.

“My coach has been my dad,” she says. “We’ve gone through this entire process together. It’s just so cool, all that we’ve gone through.”

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.