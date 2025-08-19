The one-man show behind printing at South Western City Schools

Expand Korrigan Craddock

If you have ever picked up a flyer, school program or seen a senior banner at one of the high school stadiums, you have come across the work of the one-man show behind all the printing at South Western City Schools.

Dan Springer prints everything from information packets for the first week of school to posters for classrooms.

Printing all of that work is not as simple as just making copies. It is perfecting colors, ensuring consistency, making hundreds of copies and making sure everything lines up just right.

Springer takes pride in helping and creating materials for the schools as he can see the impact his work has on the staff and students throughout the district.

His paper trail

Springer found his passion for printing in high school. He originally wanted to be a welder, but when a local print shop had an opening, he decided to give it a try.

“(The print shop owner) was willing too. He showed me this printing press, and he said, ‘I want to train somebody to use this,’” says Springer. “And I’ve never left printing since.”

Springer worked at that print shop for a couple years before moving onto commercial printing for about 10 years.

Eventually, he found his way to printing for school districts. He first worked as a printer at Lancaster City Schools before joining the South Western City School District in 2004.

Aside from a position transfer when he first started in the district, Springer has always been the one-man show behind the print shop. He works with a traditional printing press and other specialized printing machines to perfect each job. Although Springer runs the entire printing operation for all South Western City Schools’ needs, he receives strong support from his colleagues such as assistance preparing design files and handling financial needs.

Each year, there are about 800 different printing requests that come through, each with their own requirements and page numbers. Some jobs take as few as five minutes while others take weeks, leading Springer’s day-to-day routine to look very different.

More than meets the eye

Printing is not just a labor of love; it is a field that is constantly filled with new challenges and intricate details. With printing technology constantly evolving, Springer does his best to stay up to date by teaching himself new techniques and learning how to use new equipment often through watching YouTube videos.

“It’s a technical industry. It’s always changing. There’s always something to learn,” says Springer. “If you are on your toes, there’s some excitement anytime there’s a new process or a new machine or a new way of going about things, that drives you.”

Constantly evolving technology isn’t the only challenge when it comes to printing. Consistency is key, especially when it comes to colors. For example, Springer pays close attention to blues in the new district logo to ensure the shades don’t look too purple.

Consistency and quality means everything to him. Everything he prints represents branding for the school district. The small details help create a positive image and environment for the schools.

“A press operator’s got to learn. It’s almost like painting,” says Springer. “Anybody can paint, but it’s going to take you a while to get a painter’s eye. Printing is the same way.”

Printing with a purpose

Printing within the school district saves a significant amount of money. The funds that would have been used for printing can be put into other things.

Springer takes extra pride in knowing that the money the district saves with his printing is helping kids in other ways.

Some of the materials he prints are for major events such as graduation diplomas and award certificates. Many of these items are cherished keepsakes for students and families that will be kept for years.

Meredith Ackerman, communications specialist at South Western City Schools, works closely with Springer and sees the lasting impact of his work.

Teachers will often send posters for Springer to print for their classrooms. These posters stay in the classroom for years and reach multiple generations. Akerman emphasizes the impact Springer has on students and teachers. Without printing capabilities within the district, many of the teachers wouldn’t be able to get as many posters for their classrooms.

Ackerman gets the chance to walk through the schools more than Springer does, and she often notices materials Springer has printed years ago still hanging in classrooms and halls.

“It’s definitely something that brings words and art to life. It has a big impact on our community and our district in multiple generations of students who will walk through the doors,” says Ackerman.

Springer takes his work seriously and appreciates the impact he has on the schools and the staff and students in them. His work is seen by thousands of people and touches many lives, and his materials will be a lasting part of school experiences for years to come.

When Springer isn’t busy putting ink to paper, he enjoys spending time with his family and relaxing outdoors, especially fishing.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.