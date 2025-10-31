Creepy Coloring Contest Winners 2025!

During this year's Boo Off Broadway, hosted by the Grove City Chamber of Commerce, Discover Grove City Magazine hosted its Creepy Coloring Contest. Let's take a look at our winners for this year's categories!
Sweet Tooth
Get ready for a sugar rush looking at these sweet submissions from this year's candy experts.
Riddick, 5, Candy
Ziyanna, 6, Candy
Boo!
This year, one ghoul stood out among the rest.
Knox, 10, Ghost
Haunted and Flaunt It
From our most competitive category, here are two classic takes on the Haunted House will leave you feeling spooked in the best way.
Annabelle, 9, Haunted House
Gabriel, 4, Haunted House
Honorable Mentions
With so many creative submissions this year, here are some of our favorite honorable mentions!
Ellie, 4, Haunted House
King, 1, Haunted House
Vega, 5, Ghost
Thank you to everyone who participated in this year's Creepy Coloring Contest! Make sure to stop by our booth at Boo Off Broadway next year to see what mystery contest awaits.