Creepy Coloring Contest Winners 2025!

During this year's Boo Off Broadway, hosted by the Grove City Chamber of Commerce, Discover Grove City Magazine hosted its Creepy Coloring Contest. Let's take a look at our winners for this year's categories!

Sweet Tooth

Get ready for a sugar rush looking at these sweet submissions from this year's candy experts.

Expand Riddick, 5, Candy

Expand Ziyanna, 6, Candy

Boo!

This year, one ghoul stood out among the rest.

Expand Knox, 10, Ghost

Haunted and Flaunt It

From our most competitive category, here are two classic takes on the Haunted House will leave you feeling spooked in the best way.

Expand Annabelle, 9, Haunted House

Expand Gabriel, 4, Haunted House

Honorable Mentions

With so many creative submissions this year, here are some of our favorite honorable mentions!

Expand Ellie, 4, Haunted House

Expand King, 1, Haunted House

Expand Vega, 5, Ghost

Thank you to everyone who participated in this year's Creepy Coloring Contest! Make sure to stop by our booth at Boo Off Broadway next year to see what mystery contest awaits.