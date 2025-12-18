Couple transforms old barn into year-round venue space

Expand M. Demeter Photos Farmhouse

A few years ago, Amber Ricart-Repeta and her husband, Tony Repeta, renovated an 1800s farmhouse with dirt floors into a weekend rental with a sleek black exterior and modern amenities.

Fast forward to summer 2025 and the couple completed yet another project: turning the old barn on the property into a stylish space for small weddings and get-togethers.

Farmhouse fix-up

Living just down the road from the farm, the couple had driven by the place many times, taking note of its potential.

Ricart-Repeta, an interior designer, says that with her husband’s handiwork skills, the farmhouse seemed like the perfect project to take on.

“It definitely needed a lot of TLC,” Ricart-Repeta says. “Tony has friends and he’s also very handy himself, so that kind of made it an easy decision for us to renovate and bring it back to life.”

Repeta recalls initially questioning his wife’s idea to make the house all black metal but has since reconciled with its unique look.

“It’s funny today because when I talk to strangers about this place, they go, ‘Wait a minute, is that the place that has all the black barns and black farmhouse?’ I’m like, ‘Oh yeah.’ It’s almost like a staple in Commercial Point now,” Repeta says.

But the couple didn’t stop with just the farmhouse.

With a love for hosting and a desire to create a space for gatherings, they began their journey to completely renovate the adjacent barn in spring of 2024.

Horse barn to bridal venue

Though not quite as old as the farmhouse, the barn had plenty of its own history, having been central to Twin Run Farm’s days as a horse farm.

“We wanted to keep a little bit of the character. We have some of the original beams in the original part of the barn,” Ricart-Repeta says. “But when we added on, we also wanted it to have more of an elevated, classic (and) modern look.”

In its completion, the venue’s 3,000-square-foot interior features a pristine white finish, a bar with black and white quartz countertops and what were once horse stalls have now been refurbished as dressing rooms, bathrooms and a bridal getting-ready room.

Besides its visual transformation, the couple also invested in the addition of heating and air conditioning for year-round accommodations.

