Couple renovate Grove City house into a multi-generational home

As lifelong Grove City residents, Sarah and Zak O’Day were already part of the city’s history when they moved into a house that had plenty of its own history.

The couple recently made the decision to renovate Sarah’s grandparents’ house within the city limits.

“It was a way to simplify and move into another phase of life that we were looking for,” Sarah says. “It was nice to still kind of keep the house in the family. I have very special memories of being a kid and growing up here.”

Sarah’s grandparents lived in the home for 20 years before she and Zak purchased it. After the older couple died, the O’Days decided to buy their old home in order to simplify their lives and maintain a connection to their family. They also saw opportunities for innovation in the home.

“When we moved in, we still wanted it to look more like a home we wanted, instead of how they left it,” Sarah says.

The couple decided to remove the old carpet and refinish the hardwood floor beneath. They also completed full renovations of the kitchen and one bathroom, as well as a partial renovation of the other bathroom. Additionally, they chose to finish a section of the basement, complete with carpet and fresh paint, to provide a play area for their children.

“We have small children, so (now) they have an area to keep their toys and another room to hang out,” Sarah says.

Despite the timing of the purchase – it was completed mere weeks before COVID-19 forced mass shutdowns across the country – the couple was able to complete all renovations in their new house while living in their previous home. Their children were also in school during most of the renovation, giving the couple the time and flexibility to complete all of the projects.

“There are very special memories here for me, so it made the transition easy and made it cozy and things like that,” Sarah says. “There are a lot of neat things about this house.”

